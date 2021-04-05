Shutter Encoder, a video editor and file converter in the same place

- Advertisement -

Among the various software options that we recommend, we always keep the format converters in mind. However, these tools are generally dedicated to changing formats of a certain type of file. Therefore, today we will present you a comprehensive alternative that incorporates a video editor and format converter in the same site.

Its name is Shutter Encoder and by encompassing these functions, you will be able to touch up your videos and also change their format or that of any other file easily.

Editor and format converter in the same software

While changing file formats is not as closely related to video editing, we likely have both of these needs at the same time. The situation may arise in which we need to have a video in a certain format, so it is interesting to have a tool both to make the edits and to change the format. However, generally, these two tasks are carried out through different tools.

That is why we have found Shutter Encoder so interesting, which incorporates these two functions so that we do not have to resort to additional alternatives. This allows us to save time and also space on the computer if we must do additional installations. In addition, Shutter Encoder is a free program, so all you have to do is download it and double-click to start working.

When executing it, a small window divided into two parts will be displayed. On the left side, you will have the drop-down menu with all the functions available in the program and the output directory. On the right will be everything related to the values ​​to configure both to edit videos and to change formats. As for video editing, you can trim, add subtitles, resize and even join video clips.

For its part, in the format conversion area you can work with videos, images and audio. Here it will only be enough to choose the option you want, load the file, configure the options we want and that’s it.

Shutter Encoder is a very useful application that will come in handy for those who need to edit videos and change their format frequently.

To prove it, follow this link.

