“Sí está triste”: Elezar “N” spent Christmas and New Year alone and waiting for his new audience

Eleazar “N” He has had very dark days since he was detained in the North Prison for allegedly assaulting his former partner, Tefi Valenzuela; but his mood has declined and his cousin Yanira Díaz made it clear, who has been one of the people who has revealed more details about the process against the actor.

The relative of the protagonist of Dare to dream He tried to enter the prison in Mexico City to live with his cousin during the last day of 2020, but the authorities did not allow it because the bond that unites them is not so direct.

Even though he couldn’t meet Eleazar, he did have the opportunity to reveal how the famous, who awaits the hearing for his case on January 6, 2021.

According to Díaz, Zoraida Gómez’s brother has had difficult days being away from his family during the holidays, especially Christmas and New Years.

“Yes, he’s sad, but I think he has to be strong and, precisely, that’s what he came to”, declared the woman before the cameras of Wake up America.

And it is that Eleazar “N” has not been able to receive many visits from his mother or sister for health reasons. The first suffers from various diseases and the second became a mother a few months ago.

Yanira Díaz, on the other hand, has been closer than ever to the process that Eleazar “N” is being pursued, who was accused of family violence after assaulting and allegedly trying to hang Stephanie Valenzuela after proposing to her.

Even two weeks after his cousin was admitted to the North Prison, he issued some unfortunate statements that earned him more than one criticism.

“I would tell Stefi to value it, I believe that she as a woman and person has to understand that today she is in prison for 15 days and how sad, because there was love, affection and somehow respect. I believe that he has already paid to society with 15 days in prison until today ”, declared for TV Notes.

Eleazar’s cousin assured that there were multiple attacks between Eleazar and Tefi: “No (there should be a punishment for the actor), because there was abuse and the abuse was mutual, Eleazar also brings blows, they are settled in the folder and that has not been said.

Eleazar “N” was arrested in the Naples neighborhood, in Mexico City, at the beginning of November and after supposedly having beaten, bitten and tried to strangle the also singer of Peruvian origin, Stephanie Valenzuela. The anger would have originated hours after being committed in front of some of his loved ones.

Although Tefi Valenzuela, as he is also known, already forgave his attacker from the heart, he insisted on continuing with the process until the last consequences because he wants to teach him a lesson and that there is not one more victim in the actor’s history.

For its part, the defense of Eleazar “N” has stated that the Histrion is in the disposition to reconcile and undergo therapy to avoid violence against women again.

In addition, he has been left without the support of the people who until the beginning of the scandal managed his artistic career and was also replaced by Ferdinando Valencia in the recordings of the telenovela La Mexicana and El Güero, with which the producer Nicandro Díaz and Televisa distanced themselves from the controversy and the case.

The actor is awaiting his next hearing next week, when his legal status is expected to be defined.

