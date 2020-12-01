Sidekick, a web browser that will facilitate your work activities

When we think of web browsers, the first thing that comes to mind is Google Chrome, although the market is full of options of all kinds. Although the structure and operation of the Google browser is quite good, there are also other options that are based on its core. In that sense, we will present you a new browser, designed to facilitate our work activities.

Its name is Sidekick and it is a very complete browser with features that will save you from installing several plugins.

A new web browser worth trying

The problem with the web browser market is that users are often reluctant to try new options. Although Chrome is quite solvent, it is possible to obtain better performance due to better resource management in the hands of another browser. Considering that Chrome usually represents a very heavy load for teams with few resources, we could speed up our tasks with an alternative like Sidekick.

This browser has very useful native functions that will even save you the resources and the work of incorporating extensions. In addition, it is necessary to emphasize that we can obtain and use it for free.

To start mentioning Sidekick’s features we can start with its ad blocker. This is a highly demanded function nowadays, taking into account that in every corner of the web they wait for us to bombard us with ads. To promote an interface that improves productivity, the browser incorporates an application bar in its side area. This will allow you to quickly access your email, calendar, Trello or some of your social networks.

Likewise, it presents the possibility of generating workspaces according to the activities we carry out. Thus, you can have one to work with, with all your web pages and applications at hand and another for entertainment, which includes streaming services and more. All this tells us about a very friendly interface that seeks to put everything at hand, in the simplest way.

Sidekick is a very good browser, with a very good management of resources and also of data security. If you are thinking of using a new web browser, do not hesitate to give this one a try, which will surely surprise you.

For get It, follow this link.

.