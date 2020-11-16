Tech NewsWeb tools

Sidenote, take notes from YouTube videos with timestamps

By Brian Adam
YouTube is a site that we can occupy for all kinds of activities, from entertainment to education. If we need to study or learn about something, on this website there are millions of videos that can help us. However, the experience in these cases could be better than playing a video than starting to take notes in a text file. Therefore, we want to present you an online tool that facilitates this matter, allowing us to take notes on the videos with time stamps.

Its name is Sidenote and it will allow us to reproduce the video that we use to study, enabling an area to take notes easily.

Take notes easily while watching YouTube videos

Sidenote main screen

Sidenote main screen

The problem we have when watching videos from where we must take notes is that to organize it better, we also need to add timestamps. This is because if at any time we need to consult the information again, we do not have to reproduce all the material. However, we are not used to adding the timestamps when taking notes in a YouTube video, because among other things, it involves a lot more work when annotating.

In that sense, Sidenote is presented as the perfect alternative considering that we will be able to take care of taking notes, adding the time stamps through a keyboard shortcut. In this way, study more easily using a YouTube video and taking notes perfectly.

To start using Sidenote, you must first sign up for service with your email. Once you are logged in, everything will be a matter of clicking on the “New Note” option in the upper right. This will display a small window where you will have to paste the link of the video you will use.

Sidenote work area

Immediately the video will be presented in the work area, right next to it you will have the area to take notes with its instructions. This area is very easy to use, you just have to click on “Edit” and the area to write will be enabled. You can start typing whatever you want and to add the timestamp you will only have to press the CTRL + I key combination. This will add the exact minute and second of the moment you are recording so you don’t have to add it manually.

Sidenote is a very attractive and useful tool that will greatly speed up your study process and note taking from YouTube videos.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

