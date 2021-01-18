Signal: know the origin of the messaging app that could take the throne from WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

After the WhatsApp privacy policy scandal, messaging apps like Telegram and Signal began to see accelerated growth in their user bases. We already delved a bit into the history of Telegram and what made it noticeable. So, now is the time to do the same to know the origin of Signal.

In short, this is an instant messaging application that started working in early 2015. Now, after the simple tweet in which Elon Musk urged his followers to join Signal, the name of the app has been changed again. make noticeable.

To learn a little more about the application, we will move a little around its history. In this way, we will be able to know the path that it followed to become the one we know today.

TextSecure, the predecessor of Signal

As we already mentioned, the “Signal” application had its first official day of operation in 2015. However, the first steps of the app actually took place 5 years before it even got the name we know now.

By 2020, Matthew Rosenfeld and Stuart Anderson launched a business project known as TextSecure. By then, the application simply allowed the encryption of text messages to ensure their privacy.

Rosenfeld, also known by his hacker pseudonym, Moxie Marlinspike, worked with Anderson for years as his encryption system became popular. In 2013 its notoriety was such that Twitter itself bought the initiative.

However, Rosenfeld didn’t stop there and, with Anderson’s support as well, I think what is known as Open Whister Systems. In it, the pair of computer security and robotics experts, respectively, continued to develop their end-to-end encryption system.

Finally, by 2015, the pair had polished their system enough that it was not only capable of encrypting texts. In fact, it was now also able to share encrypted images and audios, taking its service to a new dimension.

Signal, the origin of the messaging app that inspired WhatsApp

On November 2, 2015, the application finally changed its name to Signal and began the journey that would give rise to one of the most secure messaging systems known today. This has been so much that, in less than a year, by 2016, large competitors like WhatsApp not only knew of its existence, but were incorporating some of their own characteristics.

In this case, the situation arose when the messaging application, now owned by Facebook, acquired Open Whister Systems in order to use the end-to-end encryption system.

Since then, this has been the favorite of the app and, until now, it had kept it intact as a way to maintain the privacy of its customers. Of course, after the scandal that occurred recently, WhatsApp has lost much of the credibility that it had gained for years. This while, for its part, Signal has remained stable in the middle of the storm – even benefiting from the whole situation.

Signal vs WhatsApp, a predestined battle

As we can see, the origin of Signal makes it one of the most “veteran” instant messaging applications that we can find on the market. However, despite the years he has been in this business, it has not been until now that he has gained a little more notoriety in the world.

In fact, despite being the source of the hitherto acclaimed WhatsApp encryption, it never became a massive service, as the former did. This even when it was really in his plans to transform into a service that could compete head-to-head with the latter.

As an endorsement of this idea, we can refer you to an interview Rosenfeld had with Wired magazine. During the meeting, he made it very clear what Signal’s next action goal was: “surpass WhatsApp.” During this time, Rosenfeld sent an obvious declaration of war. However, it is not until now – years later – that she is finally beginning to gain strength.

Signal, since its inception, has been a pioneer in its area

Even though Signal hasn’t necessarily stood out among customers as the most used or most downloaded, it’s definitely no stranger to them either. In fact, during an early report in 2016, the BBC itself commented that Signal, from its origin, was not the most used application but it was the most recommended.

In other words, it didn’t have as many users as others; But those who had the opportunity to use the service did not hesitate to promote it with friends and acquaintances, which clearly speaks of the excellence that the app was expected to deliver.

Specifically, the area that has singled out the most for Signal in this area, from moment one, has been its focus on privacy and information security. In reality, the app has even become a reference flag for other applications on how to handle it.

We already know that WhatsApp, at least in its initial stages, literally took its model as the basis for development. Likewise, Telegram offers more privacy and security options than WhatsApp in an attempt to differentiate itself and give its users more peace of mind. However, neither of them reach Signal levels, nor have they been offering them that long.

Signal, an application with a different origin

The first thing that Signal has to highlight is that its business was not raised from its origin to run on advertising. For this reason, it does not sell its users’ information to third-party companies – as Facebook does and as WhatsApp hoped to start doing it more aggressively.

This is because, in the case of Signal, end-to-end encryption not only applies to third parties, but to themselves. As a consequence, your company – which in 2016 consisted of a plant of 20 employees – does not have its sights set on the conversations of its users, nor is it monitoring them 24/7.

Due to this, Signal depends exclusively on the donations that its own users want to make to the app. For this, they even already have a specialized section on their website. Otherwise, the total of the application is still free and donations are an optional element that users may or may not pay attention to.

About Signal and its privacy and security features

For 2016, Signal added temporary messages to its repertoire – which are deleted without a trace after a specified time. Then, in 2017, it also added fully private video calls with end-to-end encryption thanks to the WebRTC system.

In addition to the aforementioned, Signal also allows you to block your conversations with the access PIN to your profile. Likewise, it avoids the possibility of taking screenshots either in the app or on its preview screen. Even with the “incognito keyboard” mode they prevent it from knowing what was written in Signal, disabling its “learning” function.

A curiosity about Signal is that it can even be used with users who do not have the app installed – sending conventional, but encrypted text messages. In those cases, the text bubble will be green; whereas when talking to another Signal user, it will be blue.

What else should we know about Signal?

Once we have developed the origin of the Signal app, it is natural that we look to see where it is now. Thanks to the whole situation with WhatsApp, and to the comment of Elon Musk, the app finds itself in the center of the spotlight again.

However, it is not the same as five years ago. In fact, over time it has been polished to offer more and better functions; in addition to increasing its reach in the different operating systems.

Overall, Signal offers many of the basic amenities of this area today. That is, it allows you to share files, audios, songs, photographs, texts and videos through its platform, as well as make video calls. Likewise, it also offers the possibility of sharing contacts and the current location of users. However, its strength remains the privacy and security customization options.

Currently, the Signal app works perfectly on Android, OS, ChromeOS, Windows, and Linux. Likewise, opting for transparency and reliability, its open source is fully available on GitHub – which gives literally anyone the opportunity to review each and every line of code to understand all the secrets behind how the app works. -.

Although it took time, in February 2020 the European Commission began to designate Signal as the ideal messaging app – surpassing WhatsApp. However, it was in January 2021 that his name really came to the fore. Will it be able to stay there with this new momentum? Only time will tell.

.