Tech NewsApps

Signal messaging app launches encrypted group video calls

By Brian Adam
0
0
Signal App.jpg
Signal App.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Google Photos already shows your chronology on your map: now you can see the route of your trips

Brian Adam - 0
The integration of Google Maps timeline with Google Photos it is already a reality. Announced last November, we can now check...
Read more
Apps

Brexit: Facebook user data will be managed in the US.

Brian Adam - 0
As a result of Brexit, which will be effective next year, the data of Facebook users in the United Kingdom will no longer be...
Read more
Tech News

Tech companies help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay After a year of research and many stumbles to find a vaccine against COVID-19, we finally have it. That is...
Read more
Apps

Problems with message notifications in iOS 14

Brian Adam - 0
One of the functions that we pay little attention to right now is that of the notifications of messages on the iPhone and its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Signal is an instant messaging application, in a way, rival of WhatsApp, although with many fewer users, which stands out for the security levels of the chats. The app gained popularity in Spain in 2018 when it was used by the former President of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, to get in touch with other politicians from his exile in Brussels.

Signal thus becomes a rival for Zoom, whose video calls offer encryption with some shortcomings

But Signal was released much earlier, in 2010, and has since offered users end-to-end encrypted conversations, something that other apps like WhatsApp began providing many years later. Now Signal extends the services it provides in its app by launching group video calls that, how could it be otherwise, are also made with end-to-end encryption.

Signal thus joins the rest of the video calling applications that users have at their disposal and that have registered a significant increase in use during the months of the pandemic, especially during confinement, although they continue to be used regularly for teleworking and to be in contact with relatives and loved ones who are in other cities.

Although it is true that the offer is already extensive and most users have become accustomed to using other tools to make group video calls, lSignal’s trump card is security of your communications.

App Signal group video call

It should be remembered that the most downloaded and most used group videoconferencing tool in the world, Zoom, has suffered from security problems in recent months. It was even discovered that, although it promised end-to-end encrypted communications for 2016, it was not until this year that it began to provide them to users and, at the moment, it is not working excellently either, since using encryption means losing up to 9 functionalities in video calls.

This means that Signal, taking advantage of its reputation for communication security, has the possibility of growing and gaining a foothold as an app to develop safer video calls.

To use this new feature, you must make sure you have the latest version of Signal installed, for both iOS and Android. Doing so will bring up a new groups tab, where a video call button is displayed at the top of the screen. It will be available to all users in the first few weeks.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google Photos already shows your chronology on your map: now you can see the route of your trips

Brian Adam - 0
The integration of Google Maps timeline with Google Photos it is already a reality. Announced last November, we can now check...
Read more
Apps

Brexit: Facebook user data will be managed in the US.

Brian Adam - 0
As a result of Brexit, which will be effective next year, the data of Facebook users in the United Kingdom will no longer be...
Read more
Tech News

Tech companies help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay After a year of research and many stumbles to find a vaccine against COVID-19, we finally have it. That is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©