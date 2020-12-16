Signal messaging app launches encrypted group video calls

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Signal is an instant messaging application, in a way, rival of WhatsApp, although with many fewer users, which stands out for the security levels of the chats. The app gained popularity in Spain in 2018 when it was used by the former President of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, to get in touch with other politicians from his exile in Brussels.

Signal thus becomes a rival for Zoom, whose video calls offer encryption with some shortcomings

But Signal was released much earlier, in 2010, and has since offered users end-to-end encrypted conversations, something that other apps like WhatsApp began providing many years later. Now Signal extends the services it provides in its app by launching group video calls that, how could it be otherwise, are also made with end-to-end encryption.

Signal thus joins the rest of the video calling applications that users have at their disposal and that have registered a significant increase in use during the months of the pandemic, especially during confinement, although they continue to be used regularly for teleworking and to be in contact with relatives and loved ones who are in other cities.

Although it is true that the offer is already extensive and most users have become accustomed to using other tools to make group video calls, lSignal’s trump card is security of your communications.

It should be remembered that the most downloaded and most used group videoconferencing tool in the world, Zoom, has suffered from security problems in recent months. It was even discovered that, although it promised end-to-end encrypted communications for 2016, it was not until this year that it began to provide them to users and, at the moment, it is not working excellently either, since using encryption means losing up to 9 functionalities in video calls.

This means that Signal, taking advantage of its reputation for communication security, has the possibility of growing and gaining a foothold as an app to develop safer video calls.

To use this new feature, you must make sure you have the latest version of Signal installed, for both iOS and Android. Doing so will bring up a new groups tab, where a video call button is displayed at the top of the screen. It will be available to all users in the first few weeks.

.