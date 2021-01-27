Signal: you can sign up for the ‘app’ without using a phone number

- Advertisement -

Signal has become one of the fashionable applications in recent weeks, thanks to the mishaps committed by WhatsApp around its new conditions of use. A mistake that has led millions of users to search for an alternative to the Facebook-owned app and that has turned each novelty they prepare into news of world interest.

In addition, Signal is facing these days, not only the challenge of welcoming a good number of users who flee from WhatsApp, but also respond to a policy of non-intervention that its founders want to maintain through thick and thin. This conviction of letting go, without moderation and without collecting a single data from its users, reaches so much that we will soon be able to have an account in the app without using an element that is usually a sine qua non condition in all its competitors (even in Signal itself right now).

New accounts without a phone number?

Indeed, Signal prepares the arrival in future updates of the possibility of register accounts without having to offer the phone number, which will greatly speed up the whole process but which, in turn, raises some misgivings on the part of the community, which could see how, in the absence of reliable data to grasp, some users could take advantage to create false profiles and, even trying to impersonate other people.

Signal for mobile phones. Signal

And is that if we can create accounts in Signal without the need to give a single real and verifiable data (a phone number is), no one would fear being expelled from the application since he could come back at any time disguised under another name, or aliases, no problem. But in the mindset of its CEO, Moxie Marlinspike, there is no other possibility than to develop the platform with a clear “hands-off” approach to moderating its content.

Luckily, this type of application depends a lot on the circle of friends that each user forges and on how they use chats when interacting, so if this function arrives, it would be necessary on our part greater attention when verifying, in some way, that the contact that writes us is who they claim to be, and not someone trying to impersonate you. What there seems to be no doubt about is Signal’s obsession with, as its CEO claims, “dispelling privacy concerns” of users with an app completely free of interference, tracing, and data collection.