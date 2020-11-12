Significant increase in the number of post-primary students who received an exemption from Irish since the introduction of a new system

The latest figures on the number of students receiving an exemption from Irish are ‘bad news for the language and the place of Irish in the Education system’, says education expert

The number of post-primary students receiving an exemption from Irish due to learning difficulties has increased by almost 20% since the introduction of a promised new system that would make the exemption from Irish “rare and exceptional”.

According to new figures obtained by Tuairisc.ie, 5,076 post-primary students were exempted from Irish in 2018/2019 but the number of students who received an exemption increased to 6,026 in the last school year, between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020.

The new exemption system promised by the Department of Education was made in September 2019 and promised to make the exemption “exceptional”.

“These new figures from the Department of Education are bad news for the language and the place of Irish in the education system,” said the well-known education expert, Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir.

“Everything the Department of Education has said is contradicted by the latest figures. It was a sham trying to claim that it would be a rare and exceptional thing and anyone who understood how exemptions are being granted under the new system knew that this would not be the case, ”he said. Professor Ó Duibhir, Deputy Dean of the Institute of Education of Dublin City University, le Tuairisc.ie .

“I’m very disappointed but I can’t say I’m surprised. Exemptions are being claimed for wrong reasons and there is no linguistic basis for the criteria in place to obtain an exemption, ”he said.

According to an analysis done by Tuairisc.ie of the new figures, the number of Irish language exemptions increased by only 3% in the 2018/2019 school year and again below 5% in the previous school year, 2017/2018.

New figures from the Department of Education show that the number of exemptions approved has increased by over 28% over the last three years, between 2016/17 and 2019/2020, but last year has seen the largest increase. .

Exemptions from Irish allowed for post-primary students in each year due to learning difficulties

2019/20 6,026 + 19% 2018/19 5,076 + 3% 2017/18 4,920 + 5% 2016/17 4,699 –

Under the new system which came into effect at the beginning of the school year last September, the principals of post-primary schools were tasked with allowing exemptions from Irish in the event of pupils having learning difficulties. Until then it was necessary to have a certificate from a professional educational psychologist to obtain that exemption.

The Department of Education says it is not yet possible to say exactly how many students received an exemption under the old system and how many got one under a controversial new system introduced last September and that official information will not be available until first quarter of next year when all the information gathered from the schools regarding the exemptions has been analyzed.

However, the Department is unable to provide any further explanation for the significant increase in the number of exemptions over the course of a year.

Prior to the introduction of the new system, the Department of Education acknowledged that 40% of the exemptions from Irish granted to students were “incorrect” and argued that the new system would ensure that an exemption from Irish would be “rare and exceptional”. feasta.

However, the Department did not give any definition of what was meant by ‘rare and exceptional’ and various education experts were of the opinion that the change would greatly increase the number of exemptions from the Irish language allowed.

There was an opportunity in 2018 to properly address the issue of exemptions when the Inspectorate’s Report highlighted all the weaknesses in the system, according to Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir. “That report recommended that a tighter system be put in place but the opposite was introduced. The new system is much looser and the new figures show the huge growth in the number of exemptions granted over the past year, ”he said.

The Department of Education will have another opportunity to deal with the exemptions situation when the new system is reviewed after two years, says Professor Ó Duibhir. “We would expect the Department of Education to be gathering information at all times so that they can analyze the criteria under which these additional exemptions were granted.”

Research conducted by Tuairisc.ie Last month the number of exemptions from Irish awarded to sixth year students increased by 27% since the introduction of the new exemption system last year.

It was also shown that 18% of students who obtained estimated grades for the Leaving Certificate this year did not receive any marks for Irish as they were not registered for any Irish examination.

10,704 students out of a total of 60,419 students who did not register for an Irish examination this year. 65% of those who did not register for an Irish language examination were exempt.