Sing, an app that allows you to easily create NFT

NFT is a word that has been very fashionable for a few weeks. Do you know what NFTs are? The acronyms correspond to the English words Non Fungible Token, Token Not Fungible in Spanish, and it is a token that is generated within a blockchain network and that it is not possible to substitute or replace; In other words, it is a unique token, the most common use of which is to certify a work of art.

S! NG allows iPhone users to create their own NFTs to share with their contacts and friends

S! NG, an app for iOS, offers users a simple platform to create free NFTs, as well as manage them within their own digital wallet, based on the Ethereum blockchain. In this sense, the NFTs created with the app can be distributed through this network.

To get started, simply create a user account and follow the on-screen instructions that will guide users through the account optimization and verification process. In addition, the app also guides the user in the creation of a token, which can be done through an image or an audio that will be the basis of the project. On the other hand, the NFT projects of the app can be carried out both alone and with other users.

In spite of the complexity of creating an NFT, the application allows this process to be carried out without having any kind of knowledge about tokens or cryptography in general. In summary, it is possible to convert any image, video or audio into its own token, even some of the strangest ones, as we told you in this article and that can be used on a personal level or for the benefit of a brand.

To do this, once the images or audios that will be part of the NFT have been created, the application will take care of the entire encryption and token creation process. Once the process is finished, the user will have several options, such as the possibility of sharing it with the network of contacts or leaving it in the application’s portfolio, to sell it later or simply keep it.

