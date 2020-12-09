Latest news

Singapore will be the new Davos … beyond 2021?

By Brian Adam
Singapore will be the new Davos ... beyond 2021?
Singapore Will Be The New Davos ... Beyond 2021?

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Singapore is a natural habitat for the World Economic Forum. It is an acceptable approximation of Davos: it is clean, safe and has one of the best connected airports in the world. It also acts as a regional center for private wealth and is sufficiently neutral. With a future billionaire class emerging in Asia, it could even serve as a more permanent location.

The island nation may well reclaim the title of Eastern Switzerland after the Forum has chosen it for its 2021 meeting (postponed to May). The resurgence of lockdowns in Europe has derailed President Klaus Schwab’s original Plan B to hold the event in Switzerland, in Lucerne-Buergenstock, near Davos. The Asian node has also had its banking scandals with institutions involved in 1MDB money laundering.

A faster return to normalcy makes Singapore an obvious choice. In the case of Hong Kong, political tensions were an obstacle. A new national security law imposed by Beijing, in which the vaguely defined crimes of subversion and collusion with foreign forces can be punishable by up to life imprisonment, would be a stumbling block for many visitors from democratic nations.

It has been almost two decades since the Forum was last held outside of Davos. New York was chosen in 2002, supposedly out of solidarity after 9/11, but then American delegates were reluctant to travel abroad for security reasons.

A shift to the East would be more profound because it would follow money. Asia is home to 831 billionaires, according to a recent report by UBS and PwC. It is the region with the largest amount, and they account for 38% of the total billionaire population, with a wealth of 10.2 trillion dollars. They are a more self-made bunch than their Western counterparts, and their fortunes have lately proven more resilient. Singapore’s choice for 2021 could be a casting test for a more durable role.

