Latest newsTop Stories

Singapore will pay Apple Watch watchers up to 28 280

By Brian Adam
0
2
Singapore has promised a reward of up to 28 280 for those who wear an Apple Smart Watch, featuring Singapore's popular Apple Store. Photo: File
Singapore Will Pay Apple Watch Watchers Up To 28 280

Must Read

Tech News

The Vikings weren’t blond: new research debunks the modern image of these warriors

Brian Adam - 0
The collective imagination sees Vikings as Scandinavian blondes. However, as is often the case, it is just some kind of cliché surrounding this...
Read more
Tech News

Batman Day: Five tech gadgets used by the DC superhero

Brian Adam - 0
Today is Batman Day 2020, the day dedicated to the most famous and loved DC superhero, who has always had a special relationship with...
Read more
Tech News

Sleeping little makes us less positive about the events of daily life

Brian Adam - 0
Do you suffer from irritability? Do you feel more susceptible to colds and chronic illnesses? According to extensive research, you may simply get...
Read more
Game Reviews

Spelunky 2 Review: Explorers on the Moon

Brian Adam - 0
The great return of Spelunky, one of the most punishing and fulfilling roguelikes ever. But beware: it is addictive! Brutal, merciless and fulfilling. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Singapore has promised a reward of up to 28 280 for those who wear an Apple Smart Watch, featuring Singapore's popular Apple Store. Photo: File

Singapore: If you are in Singapore, the government will reward you up to 28 280 for wearing an Apple Watch. But the prize is a kind of incentive to use a government-developed sports app designed specifically for the Apple Watch.

The Singapore government’s app encourages watch-wearers to exercise and perform certain physical activities during the week. These are all fitness related activities which include walking, running, swimming and yoga. By signing up for the app you can get health and fitness information, tips and vaccine information. If you meet your exercise and health goals, the government will pay you 0 280 as a reward. It shows how concerned the Singaporean government is for the health and well-being of its people.

In this regard, Apple said in a statement that this is the first agreement of its kind between their hardware and a government. “Singapore has state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that are among the best in the world and we are excited to partner with them,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s CEO.

It should be noted that Apple had introduced two models of Watch Series 6 a few days ago in which special emphasis has been laid on health and fitness. This time the watch has added modern features with an emphasis on health and physical well-being, including a sensitive oximeter. Analysts have called it an important invention in the wake of the Corona epidemic, as there has been a severe shortage of masks, sanitizers as well as oxygen meters in the bloodstream around the world. The event was viewed online by more than a million people worldwide.

According to Apple, there are sensitive sensors installed under the watch that show the correct amount of oxygen in just 15 seconds by looking at the color of the blood, and this is a significant increase in the properties of the Apple Watch. It is also the first Apple Watch to be offered in blue aluminum. However, you can choose your favorite watch from seven different styles and colors.

Related Articles

Top Stories

This is not a small child but a 33 year old man!

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: The "baby" in the picture is Denis Fashurin, a native of Russia. But wait! This is not a small child at...
Read more
Top Stories

Smaller than a blood cell … the world’s shortest ultrasound machine

Brian Adam - 0
Munich: German scientists have invented the world's smallest ultrasound machine, which is smaller than a blood cell. What is special is that it...
Read more
Top Stories

Images of ducks trapping stray snakes on land are viral

Brian Adam - 0
Perth: In Perth, Australia, three ducks spotted a stray snake He took it to land under his supervision and the whole scene was...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©