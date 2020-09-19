Singapore will pay Apple Watch watchers up to 28 280

Singapore: If you are in Singapore, the government will reward you up to 28 280 for wearing an Apple Watch. But the prize is a kind of incentive to use a government-developed sports app designed specifically for the Apple Watch.

The Singapore government’s app encourages watch-wearers to exercise and perform certain physical activities during the week. These are all fitness related activities which include walking, running, swimming and yoga. By signing up for the app you can get health and fitness information, tips and vaccine information. If you meet your exercise and health goals, the government will pay you 0 280 as a reward. It shows how concerned the Singaporean government is for the health and well-being of its people.

In this regard, Apple said in a statement that this is the first agreement of its kind between their hardware and a government. “Singapore has state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that are among the best in the world and we are excited to partner with them,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s CEO.

It should be noted that Apple had introduced two models of Watch Series 6 a few days ago in which special emphasis has been laid on health and fitness. This time the watch has added modern features with an emphasis on health and physical well-being, including a sensitive oximeter. Analysts have called it an important invention in the wake of the Corona epidemic, as there has been a severe shortage of masks, sanitizers as well as oxygen meters in the bloodstream around the world. The event was viewed online by more than a million people worldwide.

According to Apple, there are sensitive sensors installed under the watch that show the correct amount of oxygen in just 15 seconds by looking at the color of the blood, and this is a significant increase in the properties of the Apple Watch. It is also the first Apple Watch to be offered in blue aluminum. However, you can choose your favorite watch from seven different styles and colors.