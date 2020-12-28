Singer Jesse J was temporarily deaf and unable to walk properly: there is concern for the future of her career

- Advertisement -

Last Christmas was not a very festive and joyful day for the singer Jesse J, one of the last great promises of British pop, because far from the usual spirit with which she shares content on her social networks, commonly flooded with videos of her dancing or sensual photos, He told his followers how he had to spend his Christmas Eve at the clinic.

Admission to the hospital was not a minor issue, on the contrary, Jesse J said that he had to go to the emergency room because he had difficulty singing, listening and even walking in a straight line, so he sensed that something serious was happening to his ear.

He was right. Doctors after examining her He was diagnosed with Ménière syndrome, a rare incurable disease that causes severe dizziness, a ringing in the ear called tinnitus, intermittent hearing loss, a feeling of pressure or pain in the ear, and, in its later stages, deafness.

“I woke up and felt that I was completely deaf in my right ear, I couldn’t walk in a straight line. They basically told me I had Ménière syndrome. I know a lot of people suffer from it, and in fact, a lot of people came up to me and gave me good advice, so I was silent. Now is the first time that I can sing and bear it. I really miss singing and being around someone ”, The 32-year-old singer told her fans through her Instagram account.

However, the vocalist said she still hopes to resume her career: “It could be much worse, it is what it is. I am very grateful for my health. It just baffled me. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But I’m glad I went early, they found out what it was really fast and they prescribed me the right medicine, so I feel much better today. “

Some people who suffer from this disease have attacks that can occur without warning, with intense pain and pressure in the affected ear; other people have sporadic attacks of vertigo and others have these symptoms for several days. The dizziness caused by the disease can become so strong that it prevents walking, maintaining balance or causing falls in affected people.

The specific cause that produces the disease is still unknown but scientists believe that it may be related to the levels of fluids in the inner ear canals or to their mixture.. The other bad news is that there is no cure, although there are medications to treat symptoms. In the most severe cases, a device to improve hearing or even surgery is required.

The life and career of Jessica Ellen Cornish, the real name Jesse J, has not been particularly easy. In the past you have already had major health scares, such as cardiac arrhythmia that was diagnosed at the young age of 12, or the small stroke that it produced at 18. Since then he neither smokes nor drinks.

His foray into the world of music has also been bumpy. At age 16 he had his first record deal, which heralded an early and successful career. However, Gut Records, the company that signed her to record her first album, went bankrupt before release, causing the album to never see the light of day.

In 2010 he managed to position his album “Who You Are” on the British charts and his career began to take off. His latest album was published in 2018 and although he is optimistic for the future, it remains to be seen how much Ménière’s syndrome will affect his career.

