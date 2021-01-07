Singers Brayan Sugich and Eder died after a shooting in Hermosillo: they had barely signed with the Nodal label

- Advertisement -

Young Brayan Sugich, singer and musician who was part of the musical group “Grupo Margen”, could not survive after being admitted to a hospital in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Brayan was wounded during a shootout that took place at a party that took place on December 27 and was located in a warehouse in the Mission neighborhood.

Sugich was part of the musical group that was entertaining the party that was taking place in a warehouse and in which armed hitmen entered who began to shoot at the guests, leaving a balance of four people dead (including Brayan Sugich) and five more seriously injured.

Brayan Sugich was part of various projects managed by the record label owned by the Nodal family, Brayan and Eder de la Rocha, another of the young people who were fatalities due to the shooting, they were just beginning their career as musicians in the professional field and had attended to the party to be part of the repertoire.

Both were part of the same group and had recently signed a contract with the label run by Christian Nodal’s father.

The public that attended the party was made up mostly of young people between 19 and 24 years old who were celebrating a birthday, and everything was carried out normally when two sedan-type vehicles stopped outside the warehouse, Of which armed individuals descended and began to fire at the crowd without further ado, leaving four dead and five wounded.

The attack took place around 23:00 hours on the corner of the streets Republic of Cuba and Esperanza, in the Mission neighborhood and as reported The Day, the witnesses indicated that the attackers got out of the vehicles and immediately began shooting at the premises.

According to reports, the attackers used high-caliber weapons that immediately killed two people at the scene, while the young Eder died on the way to hospital.

Brayan Sugich had been injured and the doctors rated his health as “serious” but unfortunately he passed away this afternoon.

In the JG Music account, the company of Jaime González, the father of Christian Nodal, the following message was displayed through his Instagram profile in honor of Brayan Sugich:

It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the loss of Brayan Sugich. A great human being and artist who will continue to live in our hearts forever

Some of the songs that the young people brought to light have themes of the Mexican regional genre, but in particular some can be rescued such as “Cuadros de Adobe” and their YouTube channel had around 230 subscribers, They had only recently opened their profile, and its release date was last October 22, 2020, the opening date according to the video platform.

They had recently made their first album with the same name as the group: “Grupo Margen”.

It should be noted that some of the group’s themes made references to drug trafficking, since in several of their songs they mention characters such as “Los Chapitos”, sons of the well-known drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”, which is a theme that usually takes that musical genre and it is not proven that this is related to the aggression that will end up costing them their lives.

