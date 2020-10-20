Singers perform live concert in bubbles

Oklahoma: The famous American rock band, Fleming Lips, gave a live concert three days ago that no one objected to. At the concert, some spectators and children, including singers and musicians, were trapped in clear plastic bubbles and enjoyed the music.

All participants were placed in large transparent balloons filled with air. That’s how everyone stood in a big ball. In this way, all the participants were far away from each other and were safe from the danger of Corona.

Half of the concert in Oklahoma was live and half was a video shoot. The story of the bubble concert is also very interesting. At the start of the Corona epidemic, Fleming Lips lead singer Wayne Quinn was recklessly writing something on a piece of paper that she showed to participants at a concert in plastic balls.

First, they held a concert with 30 people in bubbles. Further programs were then considered. However, long before the Corona epidemic, the musical group has been performing space bubbles in many of its concerts. However, three days ago, 100 large bubbles were brought from China for the program. Participants were told to arrive before the concert and many people were there an hour earlier.

The concert was attended by more than a hundred fans, with Fleming Lips performing their new and old popular songs. On the other hand, the participants themselves have also appreciated the Bubble Concert.