Singers sought to record Irish language Christmas song

Cumann na bhFiann is recording a video of a Christmas song this year on behalf of the charity ALONE, which helps older people living alone.

As people are unable to come together to record this video, people are being asked to record themselves singing or playing the song ‘Hope‘, an Irish version of John Lennon’s famous song’Happy Xmas (War Is Over)‘.

The big video will be launched publicly in early December.

The project is aimed at young people aged 10-18 but Cumann na bhFiann says it is not limited to this age group.

People can record themselves on a mobile phone but people are advised to use headphones and a microphone if possible.

All details can be viewed at cnb.ie.