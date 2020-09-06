Single fiber optic network, Prime Minister Conte: “project to be completed in 3-4 years”

During a speech held at the Feast of the Daily Fact, the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte he spoke about the project for the single fiber optic network, which he defined as “fundamental for the whole country” as it will make it possible to overcome the digital divide that made itself felt in an important way during the lockdown.

Conte wanted to emphasize that “it will be an open and inclusive infrastructure”, and also stated that the government’s goal is to get everyone to participate in the project.

Also interesting is the part of the speech on the times: the Italian Prime Minister, in this regard, stated that the goal is to make it happen in three to four years, but clearly central will be the authorizations and opinions of the authorities that will have to arrive in the coming months and weeks.

“In the Italian Recovery plan it is very important to pursue the concrete goal of ultra-broadband as soon as possible. Tim is listed but found the government plan compelling“Conte concluded, referring to the recent agreement between TIM and CDP that led to the the birth of FiberCop. The merger operation should be completed no later than the first quarter of 2021, but until this act the company will continue to work independently.

