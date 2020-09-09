Single optical fiber network at the start: FiberCop is born, CDP approves the merger with Open Fiber

Key4Biz colleagues have published the plans of FiberCop, the new company controlled for 58% by TIM and which also sees the participation of KKR and Fastweb. The goal that the parties have set themselves is cover the white areas with the FTTC fiber and the black and gray areas with the FFTH.

In the coming months, other operators could also join, also in view of the creation of the single network that got the go-ahead a few days ago.

In note relating to FiberCop, TIM underlines that “lThe company will continue its FTTH coverage, with connection speeds of 1 Gbps, with the aim of reaching, by 2025, 76% of the real estate units in the gray and black areas, corresponding to a coverage of 56% of the technical real estate units of the Country. In the white areas, TIM will continue the UBB coverage intervention already underway. The fiber network will be built by the NewCo on the basis of the co-investment model open to the entry of all other operators, in accordance with the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code“.

FiberCop has set itself a series of objectives which, inevitably, will also have an impact on the community. It is inevitable that the primary is linked to the acceleration of the migration of customers from copper to fiber, but to this must also be added the financing of the FFTH rollout and, above all, the overcoming of the digital divide in the gray areas. FiberCop, apparently, would mean increase investment (using public funds) in gray areas, to which the funds that will come from the European Union through the Recovery Fund could also be added.

It is clear that it is a first step that will subsequently lead to the birth of AccessCo, which will officially launch the single national fiber network. The company will see the light through the merger of FiberCop and Open Fiber, net of the ok from the authorities.

The CDP press release states that “at the proposal of the Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Palermo, the Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) chaired by Giovanni Gorno Tempini, has given the green light to the signing of a letter of intent with TIM Spa aimed at giving life to the network company national only necessary for the acceleration of the digital development of Italy“.

The road, however, is not short either the operation is expected to close only in the first quarter of 2021. Pending the final ok, however, FiberCop will continue to work independently.