Sinn Féin proposing that there should be an obligation to broadcast major sporting and other events in Irish

There is a duty to broadcast events which are considered to be important to society in the public interest free of charge and Sinn Féin is proposing that these events be available in Irish as well.

There is a duty to broadcast national events that are important to society free of charge in the public interest and this list of designated events is currently under review.

The All-Ireland senior finals, the Summer Olympics and the Soccer World Cup are all among the events currently on the list of named events.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, recently announced that the list was to be reviewed and that she was launching a public consultation on the sporting and other events to be designated as events. which is very important for society.

“This opportunity should be taken to provide major events, both games and other events, in Irish as well as English,” Sinn Féin Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh told Tuairisc.ie.

The Department states that it is up to the existing broadcasters to decide in which language the proceedings will be broadcast.

“The purpose of this consultation is to review the list of events currently nominated for free-to-air and any other events that should be considered for identification,” said a spokesperson from the Department.

“Broadcasting of events, including the language in which they are broadcast, will remain the responsibility of the broadcasters, as they are independent in their editorial decisions in accordance with section 98 of the Broadcasting Act.”

RTÉ, TG4 and Virgin Media are recognized as qualified broadcasters to broadcast the nominated events. At present, none of the events on that list are broadcast live on TG4.

According to the list of currently nominated events the following events must be broadcast live for free:

The Summer Olympics

All-Ireland Senior Inter-County Football and Hurling Championship Finals

Ireland’s qualifiers at home and away in the European Football Championship and FIFA World Cup

Ireland’s matches in the European Football Championship and the FIFA World Cup

Open Games, Semi-Finals and European Football Championships and FIFA World Cup

All-Ireland matches in the Rugby World Cup

The Grand National and Irish Derby

Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show

All-Ireland matches in the Six Nations Rugby Championship must also be postponed for free.

The Department is now inviting the public to make suggestions for events that should be added to or removed from the list.

Responses can be sent to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media via the online survey available here. The closing date for comments is 14 January 2021.