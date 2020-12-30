Siri and Spotify, the best commands to use it easily

- Advertisement -

One of the great news that Apple gave with the arrival of iOS 13 in 2019 to the other companies, which could already invade territories where previously only Apple sheep grazed. And that included Siri, who only knew how to find music if it was within the Cupertino’s own platform in their Apple Music.

These developments were taken advantage of by Spotify, who decided that the integration between Siri and Spotify was much deeper. In this way, Apple stopped monopolizing its services, allowing users to choose which music platform to choose when using it through the voice assistant.

Hey Siri, put on Spotify music

In the past, Siri only had Apple Music as a source of knowledge So imagine the little service it offered us since, either you were subscribed, or we didn’t have access to anything, beyond the purchases you could have from iTunes.

Now, even with the phone (or iPad) locked, thanks to the integration of Siri in Spotify (or vice versa) it is possible to elisten to the music that we like the most, specifying not only the theme and the group (or the author) but also the platform. In this case, we would have to say something like “Hey Siri, listen to Bad Bunny on Spotify”. And then I would just search this platform.

Appropriate Commands to Use

We are going to show you which are the appropriate commands to use, so here are a few that we have verified that they work:

“Hey Siri, put (song title) on Spotify.”

“Hey Siri, play (name of a playlist) on Spotify.”

“Hey Siri, put the latest from (artist or group name) on Spotify.”

“Hey Siri, play Discovery Weekly on Spotify”).

Siri can play songs, artists, albums, playlists, podcasts, and much more. You can also “like” music, ask what’s playing, and control playback (volume, skip tracks, play / pause, etc.).

Note: Make sure you end each command with “on Spotify” so Siri knows which service to access

Can be used on all Siri-compatible devices

By the way, in the same way that it works with the iPhone, it also works on the iPad, the AirPods or the Apple Watch or the HomePod.