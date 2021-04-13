Siri: Apple’s next event is “April 20”

- Advertisement -

Apple’s voice assistant has surprised us, but not with a new function but with a leak. Now, when asking Siri when is the next Cupertino event, it responds that it will be “Tuesday, April 20”, that is, we are only a week away from the event.

“The special event is Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details at Apple.com ”, is the message that appears at the top of the link that redirects us to the company’s events page.

“Go to Apple.com”

Although the link redirects us to the events page of the apple company, it still does not have any events scheduled for next week. So what is true about the leak?

For weeks there has been speculation that Apple could present new products at a spring event that to date has not materialized. Such as comments Gizmodo “Apple tends to announce its events a week in advance, so the Siri leak is spot on and gives it more credibility.”

Even the renowned leaker Jon Prosser published a tweet more than three weeks ago that coincides with the date leaked by Siri. “The event is in April. I’ll explain it to you on FPT. RIP to my eyebrows, ”he wrote.

The event is in April. 🤦🏼‍♂️ I’ll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows. 🥸 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 17, 2021

What can Apple present to us at this event?

There is talk that the apple company will present a new series of iPad Pro, which come with a better photographic section, in addition to a powerful silicon processor. However, they will keep the same screen sizes, that is, 11 and 12.9 inches in their models.

Possibly, we will also see the long-awaited tracking labels, Airtags, formally presented or other products, after all it is Apple and it is known for surprising its audience.

For now, it is just a matter of waiting to validate this information or if it is a system error, which we do not believe.

