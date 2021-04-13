Siri tells us the date of the next Apple event: April 20

- Advertisement -

Apple’s next event will be held on April 20th according to Siri’s answer to a question in that regard. Apple’s virtual assistant boasts of being as intelligent as it is sincere, but it is difficult for him to keep his “quiet mouth” and surely he has anticipated the Cupertino announcement.

Siri‌ does not always provide information and in some cases it simply refers the user to the Apple website for event information. On the contrary, there are other cases where has reported of conferences or presentations of iPhone, iPad, Mac and HomePod, among others. This is the case. To the answer of “When is the next Apple event”? the answer is that «Will be held on Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details at Apple.com ».

Apple generally sends press invites for their digital events a week before they occur, so if Siri’s response is correct, it should not take too long to hear the official announcement.

What we will see at the next Apple event

Taking into account that the great annual Apple software conference, the world meeting with developers WWDC 2021, will be held from June 7 to 11, what concerns us will be a special event (digital due to the pandemic) that will be destined to the presentation hardware.

The new iPad Pro point as a star. It has been rumored for months by major media like Bloomberg and the latest information keeps mini LED screens as a great novelty. It is a type of technology that promises the squaring of the circle in modern display screens: offering many of the advantages of OLED, but without disadvantages such as ‘burning’ and above all at a much lower price that allows savings to the end customer and better sales .

In addition, the reduction of space between pixels allows creating ultra-thin panels and thus thinning -even more- the thickness of the devices, an obsession of Apple and in general of all manufacturers.

Apple will maintain the high performance of its “Pro” tablets with the new Apple SoC A14X. This improvement is likely to mean an increase in available RAM up to 8 Gbytes, in the same way that the internal storage would rise to 512 Gbytes. Support for Thunderbolt would be the improvement in the field of connectivity.

Another of the new products rumored for a year are the AirTagsSmart, small “tags” that, affixed to any type of good (from a guitar to a bicycle, to a laptop and a kitchen robot), will help us to geolocate it in case of need, in proximity or through the Find my service .

They are expected to be similar to the SmartTags introduced by Samsung last year with a range of 120 meters. There is talk of a somewhat smaller size (32 millimeters in diameter and only 6 millimeters thick) and with replaceable batteries, thus avoiding the need to recharge them every so often.

We will confirm the date of the next Apple event as soon as we have official information.