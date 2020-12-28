Site Snatcher, an app to download web pages and view them offline

- Advertisement -

When we speak of “surfing the internet”, we refer to the process of visiting web pages. In that sense, we have that web pages are nothing more than a set of files that are accessible to everyone through a browser. However, it is possible that at some point these files will no longer be available, the site in question disappearing. Therefore, we want to present you a simple way to download any website.

To achieve this, we will rely on a Windows application called Site Snatcher, with which we can download any web page.

Download and save web pages on your computer

When talking about downloading a web page, the first thing we think about is why would we do this? And the truth is that there are multiple cases. For example, those who are dedicated to programming, could use this possibility to study the structure of certain sites. Likewise, if you are a follower of the content of a website and want to continue having access to it, if it disappears, it is best to download it.

The good news is that this is an extremely easy task and Site Snatcher is very easy to use software. It should also be noted that it is a completely free program that we can find in the Microsoft store.

The process to download a web page from Site Snatcher involves only two steps: paste the link and activate the download. To do this, run the application and the small window that makes up its interface will be displayed. There you will see a bar where you must paste the link, the download button and some additional options.

In that sense, paste the link of the website you want to download and then click on the “Download” button to start the process. Site Snatcher will download the web with everything you need to make it work offline from your computer. In this way, you can download websites to study them or stop having them always at hand in case they are removed from the internet.

For get It, follow this link.

.