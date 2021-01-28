Latest news

Six Government Ministers claim that there is not even one post in their department that requires a person to speak Irish

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Of the almost 25,000 posts in the civil service, only 88 posts have an Irish language requirement, including 38 posts in the Department of the Gaeltacht

Six Government Ministers say that there is not as many as one job in their departments that requires a person to have Irish to do it.

According to a new analysis carried out by Tuairisc.ie, out of the almost 25,000 jobs in the civil service, only 88 jobs have an Irish language requirement, Including 38 jobs in the Department of the Gaeltacht in Na Forbacha in Connemara.

According to the analysis of the answers given to a series of Dáil questions posed by TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh to the various ministers, the Irish language is not essential for any job in eight of 18 Government departments.

These eight departments are under the care of the six ministers who said that there was not as many as one post in their departments that required Irish to do so.

Research carried out by Tuairisc.ie earlier this month showed that only one in every 500 vacancies in the civil service has filled an Irish language requirement in the last three years.

We are publishing these new figures at a time when the same ministers are backing a new language bill which promises that 20% of new civil service recruits will be Irish speakers within ten years.

Those departments that do not have an ‘Irish’ post are the Department of Finance; the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; the Department of Defense (in the Department of the Taoiseach); the Department of Social Protection; the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; the Department of Rural and Community Development (which is in the Department of Social Protection) and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is responsible for civil service recruitment, including the recruitment of Irish speakers.

According to the new figures, only 0.35% of civil service posts have been confirmed as requiring fluency in Irish.

The vast majority of ‘Irish’ posts are in the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media. There are 67 posts with an Irish language requirement in that department and 38 of these are located in the offices of the Gaeltacht Department in Na Forbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

When the posts in the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media are excluded, there are only 21 other posts with an Irish language requirement in the other 17 Government departments. This represents 0.09% of all posts in the civil service.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar is one of the ministers who said that there was no post in his department for which the Irish language was essential. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment currently employs 993 people. Minister Varadkar said that “low demand” for Irish language services is the reason why there are no jobs in the department with an Irish language requirement.

“Due to the low demand for the provision of customer service through Irish in my Department, no designated post has been identified where Irish language ability is a prerequisite,” said the Tánaiste.

Minister Varadkar said that eight staff members in the department were studying for the Certificate in Professional Irish or had achieved that certificate in 2020 and that another six were registered to undertake that certificate this year. However, in the absence of any requirements, these people would provide a service in Irish on a voluntary basis.

Although the Department of Social Protection employs 6,766 people, there is not a single post in the department for which fluency in Irish is required.

Minister Heather Humphries said that the department had decided that it was best to provide a service in Irish in certain areas “as an alternative to limiting the Irish language to certain posts”.

Minister Humphries said that a telephone service and a “face to face” service through the medium of Irish were available in the department’s offices in the Gaeltacht in Achill, Belmullet, Dungloe and Dingle.

It was stated that a total of 190 people in the department, 2.8% of all employees, were able to provide a service through Irish and Minister Humphries said that she was confident that sufficient staff were available to meet the requests for services. to be made available through the medium of Irish.

Apart from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media, the Department of Education and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have the largest number of posts requiring Irish. Six of the 1,408 posts in the Department of Education require fluency in the language and six posts in the Department of Agriculture, which employs 3,745 people.

Education Minister Norma Foley also noted that her department employs 26 educational psychologists who provide services through Irish and that the department employed 58 primary inspectors, 11 post-primary inspectors and three pre-school inspectors to carry out inspection and advisory services. through the medium of Irish.

Many other ministers said that some people in their departments spoke Irish and were willing to provide services in Irish ‘when needed’.

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science was the only government department that was unable to provide figures for posts with an Irish language requirement or how many Irish speakers are employed in the department.

The functions and staffing of that department were transferred from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment on 1 January 2020, and a new Language Scheme is being prepared and details of language provision are not yet available.

It was noted that this department has made an “arrangement” with the Department of Education to answer calls in Irish if necessary.

Department Irish language jobs Total Posts
Department of the Taoiseach 2 224
Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications 1 415
Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage 0 1,269
Department of Defense 0 358
Department of Social Protection 0 6,766
Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth 0 378
Department of Justice 1 2,526
Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment 0 993
Department of Rural and Community Development 0 200
Department of Transport 1 537
Department of Public Expenditure and Reform 0 2,285
Department of Foreign Affairs 3 2,386
Department of Education 6 1,408
Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science N / A 157
Department of Health 1 589
Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine 6 3,745
Department of Finance 0 321
Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and the Media 67 347
