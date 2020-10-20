Six Irish language books nominated for ‘Irish Book of the Year’ at the Irish Book Awards

This is the third year that the literature awards have a special section and is again sponsored by LoveLeabharGaeilge

The shortlist has been published for An Post ‘s’ Irish Book of the Year ‘and six Irish language books are competing at this year’ s Irish Book Awards.

This is the third year that the awards have a special section sponsored by LoveLeabharGaeilge, a campaign that promotes newly published Irish language books.

The books nominated for this year ‘s prize are Wake up Hare (Arlen House) with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair; The Devil Done (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) with Joe Steve Ó Neachtain; Pretending with Celia de Fréine (COMHAR Books); Bone with Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde (Evolution); The Spaniard’s Way by Liam Mac Cóil (Leabhar Breac) and Éadaoin by Diarmuid Johnson (Leabhar Breac).

The winner will be chosen by a group of judges who will be announced on 25 November.

Prophecy with Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird who won the award last year.

It was Tuatha Dé Danann by Diarmuid Johnson who won the prize for Irish Language Book of the Year at the An Post literature awards in 2018, the first year that it was awarded.