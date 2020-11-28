Six YouTube tricks that you surely did not know

YouTube is the second most used social platform by users, only behind Facebook in reach and is also the second search engine most used, only behind Google. YouTube offers a series of functionalities that the vast majority of users do not know and that can be very useful.

Some tips and tricks, like the ability to create a GIF from a video to insert into an article.

Along with these YouTube tricks that we talked about a long time ago, today we bring you some of the lesser-known functionalities and features of YouTube, which can help you get the most out of the video platform:

-Start playback with the video started: YouTube allows you to create a link to share a video from a specific moment. To create this type of link you must open the video and click on “Share”, then instead of clicking on “Share” again, you must click on the “Start at” button and write the exact time code that is desired.

-Improve visibility by creating transcripts: The YouTube and Google algorithms take into account the content of the transcripts to position the videos in searches. In YouTube Studio it is possible to edit the transcripts from the “Subtitles” option, by doing so it is possible to enter keywords in the transcripts so that the algorithms know how to position the video. This option can also be used to obtain a video transcript for use on other platforms such as Facebook.

-Save videos and create playlists: YouTube has several options for saving videos to watch later. The first option is simply “Watch later” which allows you to save the video in a playlist with the name and add it. In this sense, you also have the option of creating playlists that can be private, public and collaborative, where you can save videos organized by categories or themes.

-Customize the URL of the YouTube channel: Only those channels with more than 100 subscribers or more than 30 days of existence, with a configured profile, can create custom URLs. To do this, you must access the YouTube account settings and click on «See Advanced Settings», in this part you must click on «Conditions of use of personalized URLs», create the URL you want and click on «Change URL ».

-Add links and cards: YouTube allows you to add links within your videos, called “Annotations”, which function in a similar way to Call-to-Action buttons, which allow you to direct your audience to web pages or product pages. It is also possible to add cards that direct traffic to other videos on the channel, from YouTube Studio, choosing the video you want to edit and clicking on “Details”, selecting “Final Screen”.

-How to create a GIF from a video: YouTube allows you to convert a video into a GIF for sharing in an article, simply by adding the word “gif” before “youtube” when entering the URL of the video.

