SK hynix launches the “world’s first DDR5 RAM” and promises a transfer speed of up to 5,600 Mbps

SK hynix, one of the largest RAM memory manufacturers in the world together with Samsung, has just announced the launch of what, they say, is the “world’s first DDR5 RAM”. As stated, it has been optimized for artificial intelligence, machine learning and Big Data tasks, something that suggests that, at least in the first phase, it will be focused on the business sector.

The DDR5 standard was published by JEDEC in July of this year and according to SK hynix, which cites a report by Omdia, the demand for these memories is expected to begin in 2021 and reach a 43% market share by 2024. In terms of specifications, the most striking thing is its data transfer speed, which amounts to up to 5,600 Mbps.

1.8 times faster than DDR4

As the company states in the statement on its website, the DDR5 RAM announced today supports a data transfer speed between 4,800 and 5,600 Mbps, “which is 1.8 times faster than the previous generation, DDR4 (3,200 Mbps).” They also highlight that they have reduced the voltage from 1.2V to 1.1V and that the capacity can be between 8 and 32 GB.

To put the capacity of its new RAM in context, the company puts as an example that it would be able to transmit nine FullHD movies of 5GB each in one second. They further claim that thanks to ECC (Error Correcting Code) technology, the chip can correct errors “even at the level of one bit by itself”, which translates into “the reliability of applications will increase by 20 times “.

When JEDEC announced the specifications of the DDR5 standard, the organization explained that the maximum speed that new memory could achieve it would be 6.4 Gbps, which is practically twice that of DDR4. However, they indicated that the first modules would reach the market with a limit of 4.8 Gbps, so in principle we will have to wait.

And speaking of waiting, SK hynic believes that the demand for these memories will begin to be generated throughout 2021, an estimate that coincides with the JEDEC, which stated that the first consumer products with this standard would arrive next year.

As we indicated previously, it seems that this RAM memory is designed for the most professional market, and specifically for the tasks that require high performance. Quoting verbatim the words of JEDEC, “the new specification offers higher performance and lower power consumption for a wide range of business applications, including cloud, IO, high performance servers / workstations, hyperscale data centers and Big Data” .