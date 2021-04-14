Skip Ad Trigger, an extension to skip YouTube’s initial advertising automatically

- Advertisement -

Although ads are the means for YouTube content creators to earn income, they are annoying for consumers. In that sense, we can see how advertising appears, together with the “Skip Ad” button, before playing a video. Based on this, we want to introduce you to an extension for Chrome that will help you bypass YouTube advertising automatically.

Its name is Skip Ad Trigger and its function is to avoid the work of clicking the button to skip the advertisement, doing it by itself automatically.

So you can skip YouTube advertising automatically

YouTube has managed to establish its business model through advertising. In this way, content creators include advertisements in their material and receive income according to the number of visits and exposure to this advertisement. For the consumer, it seems to be very uncomfortable, however, YouTube has also brought the possibility of avoiding ads through a subscription plan. But, many people refuse to pay for something that they have had for free for a long time.

This has led users to choose to use ad blockers and other mechanisms to avoid advertising. This is where the Skip Ad Trigger extension comes into play. Although it is not an ad blocker, it is capable of skipping it without our intervention.

What Skip Ad Trigger does is that click that we must do on the “Skip Ad” button to skip YouTube advertising. However, this is done automatically, without our intervention, which represents a substantial improvement in the experience. If you do not trust ad blockers, this extension can come in handy because it does not block it outright, but bypasses it as we do it ourselves manually.

Skip Ad Trigger is an extension worth trying if you don’t want to install ad blockers. It’s free and does the job we need without too much hassle.

