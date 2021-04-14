web
Tech News

Skip Ad Trigger, an extension to skip YouTube’s initial advertising automatically

2021 04 13 12 46 06.jpg
2021 04 13 12 46 06.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Although ads are the means for YouTube content creators to earn income, they are annoying for consumers. In that sense, we can see how advertising appears, together with the “Skip Ad” button, before playing a video. Based on this, we want to introduce you to an extension for Chrome that will help you bypass YouTube advertising automatically.

Its name is Skip Ad Trigger and its function is to avoid the work of clicking the button to skip the advertisement, doing it by itself automatically.

So you can skip YouTube advertising automatically

YouTube has managed to establish its business model through advertising. In this way, content creators include advertisements in their material and receive income according to the number of visits and exposure to this advertisement. For the consumer, it seems to be very uncomfortable, however, YouTube has also brought the possibility of avoiding ads through a subscription plan. But, many people refuse to pay for something that they have had for free for a long time.

This has led users to choose to use ad blockers and other mechanisms to avoid advertising. This is where the Skip Ad Trigger extension comes into play. Although it is not an ad blocker, it is capable of skipping it without our intervention.

What Skip Ad Trigger does is that click that we must do on the “Skip Ad” button to skip YouTube advertising. However, this is done automatically, without our intervention, which represents a substantial improvement in the experience. If you do not trust ad blockers, this extension can come in handy because it does not block it outright, but bypasses it as we do it ourselves manually.

Skip Ad Trigger is an extension worth trying if you don’t want to install ad blockers. It’s free and does the job we need without too much hassle.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Mobile

The iPhone 13 could be the first to have Face ID and Touch ID at the same time, why?

Everyone who has an iPhone with Face ID will have seen how bad it is with masks and, although there are methods to...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

This brand has launched a sunglasses with integrated smart speakers

Aether launches its first range of products that allow users take calls and listen to music through your optical compatible sunglasses and glasses....
Read more
Apple

Rumor: Leaked renders show new design on cameras …

This is a bit strange, but the schematic-based renders provided to MySmartPrice they indicate some external design changes on the iPhone 13. These tweaks...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.