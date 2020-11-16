SkipSilent, skip the empty spaces of any audio or video automatically

When we consume certain audio or video formats such as podcasts or classes that we have recorded, we will notice that there are many empty spaces. This could take away valuable minutes, considering that if these spaces were not there we would probably end up hearing the audio faster. Among the solutions we have to this problem is to obtain the sound track and edit it, cutting the spaces, but this would take us a long time. Therefore, we will present you with an extension that automatically skips the empty spaces of any audio or video content.

Its name is SkipSilent and it is an extension for Chrome where we will previously configure the threshold of time that a gap must last to skip it.

Skip empty spaces in audios and videos

The recordings we make of classes or conferences tend to have many empty spaces that end up being annoying when we start to review the recording. Although audio editing tools are very accessible at the moment, it is not at all comfortable to have to go through an additional editing step. For this reason, SkipSilent is presented as the best alternative to cover a need as specific as this. The most attractive thing about its operation is that it allows us to define what we want to be taken as an empty space to jump over.

When you install the extension in your browser, click on the icon and the interface to configure it will be displayed. There we will have to define the volume threshold that we want to be taken as empty and the amount of time that should elapse.

Once this is defined, the extension will start up and now you will only have to play the video or audio. The application immediately skips the empty spaces that are presented continuing the reproduction where there is content. This way, you can save valuable minutes to finish faster and continue with your activities.

To prove it, follow this link.

