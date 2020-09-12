Sky and Sky Q: the best offers of August 2020

In the month that marked the end of this unusual football season, punctuated by the three-month lockdown and a tour de force that forced Serie A teams to play every three days, Sky offers new offers that further enrich its catalog .

Pay TV pushes further on the Entertainment Plus offer, available from the beginning of the year and characterized by the integration of Netflix and the entertainment package in a single package. The scheme is the classic one: discounted price for the first 12 months and free activation.

Sky Q via fiber

This month we start with theSky Q offer via optical fiber, which as known does not require any dish, but only an internet connection capable of supporting the workload required to record programs and stream live broadcasts.

In this context we add the only promotion this month, which a 33 Euros per month for the first 12 months instead of 43.20 Euros allows you to access Sky sports (including the Champions and Europa League, as well as Formula 1 and Moto GP), shows and TV series also in high definition.

This cost includes the activation costs, which are free and allow you to save the beauty of 148 Euros, necessary for delivery and activation.

Overall, for the first twelve months a savings of 112.40 euros, and the subscription also includes the Sky HD and Sky Go Plus ancillary services.

If you choose to also add the football package, however, the total goes to 48 Euros for the first year instead of 58.40 Euros, while the “Entertainment Plus” offer including Netflix + Sky Cinema has a price of 29, 90 euros for the first twelve months instead of 59.59 euros.

If, on the other hand, you are not interested in Netflix, the “Sky Cinema + Sky Family” bundle is available for 24.90 euros instead of 49.60 euros, obviously also in this case blocked for the first twelve months. These last two offers, however, were also available last month.

Sky Q via satellite dish

Let’s move on totop offer of the Sky Q ecosystem, the one through the dish, which also gives access to 4K HDR.

The basic Sky TV package, which includes Sky TV series and shows, costs 29.90 euros per month for the first twelve months, after which it goes to 43 euros. Also in this case, the activation cost (including delivery and activation) is included, while among the accessory services we also find the new Sky Go Plus which also allows you to download content for offline viewing.

The Entertainment Plus package including Netflix and Sky Cinema costs 19.90 euros per month for the first twelve months instead of 43.39 euros if you choose Sky Q Black, while it goes up to 39.90 euros per month for the first year instead of 58.39 Euros if you choose Sky Q Platinum.

As always, we refer you to our article to find out the differences between Sky Q Black and Platinum, but the package surcharge is also dictated by the different type of Netflix subscription that is proposed: in the case of Platinum, in fact, the subscription to the streaming platform included in the package is the ultratop one with the 4K HDR support.

If you choose Sky Sport, however, the price is 33 euros instead of 43.20 euros, obviously blocked for the first year. On Sky Q Platinum, on the other hand, it goes to 44.90 euros instead of 58.20 euros, the same identical prices for Sky Calcio.

The combo Sky Sport + Sky Calcio instead has a price of 48 euros on Sky Q Black and 59.90 euros on Sky Q Platinum, but after the first year it goes to 58.40 and 73.40 euros.

Sky Q via digital terrestrial

More Sky’s offer on digital terrestrial is poor, also due to the different agreements made between Sky and Mediaset.

This month we report the promotion that a 34.90 euros per month instead of 44.90 euros for the first year it allows you to get access to TV series, shows, football and sports packages, which means that it will also be possible to see international cups, seven out of 10 Serie A matches per day, original Sky productions such as Gangs of London, but also shows like X-Factor and the spectacle of Formula 1 and Moto GP.