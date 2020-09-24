Sky and Sky Q: the September 2020 offers

With the start of the new sports season, Sky renews the proposals for new subscribers who intend to join the pay TV family. Although there are no big promotions that make you cry a miracle, Sky’s proposals are divided into three fronts, such as the platforms where you can sign up for subscriptions: the parable, where you can enjoy the maximum Sky Q experience even with the 4K HDR, digital terrestrial and optical fiber.

Sky Q via satellite dish

As always, let’s start with Sky’s offers for those who intend to subscribe via satellite, through which you can also enjoy 4K HDR and all the advantages of Sky Q Black or Sky Q Platinum, depending on your choice.

Since no bundles are offered in September, we will focus on the costs of the individual packages, which can also be mixed through the dedicated Sky website.

Starting from Entertainment Plus, which includes the Sky TV, Sky Family packages and access to Netflix as well as all the Sky TV series, those interested can subscribe to two different promotions: if you choose Sky Q Black the cost is 19.90 Euros per month for the first 12 months instead of 43.39 Euros, with the unatantum cost of 99 Euros. If, on the other hand, you opt for Sky Q Platinum, the monthly fee goes to 34.99 euros per month for the first year and then goes to 58.39 euros; in this case the one-off cost for activation is 199 Euros.

The Sky Soccer package instead it gives the right to watch the Serie A Tim, the European championships and the women’s Serie A, together with Sky TV. If you choose Sky Q Black, the monthly fee is 33 Euros per month for the first 12 months, and then goes to 43.20 Euros. With Sky Q Platinum, on the other hand, the fee required for the first year is 48 euros and then increases to 58.20 euros. Activation costs unchanged.

The conditions are identical even if you choose Sky Sports, but for all sports enthusiasts there is the “Sport + Calcio” package, which in the version with Sky Q Black costs 48 Euros per month for the first 12 months (instead of 58.40 Euros), and with Sky Q Platinum it is offered at 63 Euros for the first year instead of 73.40 Euros.

For Sky Cinema with Sky Q Black instead the asking price is 19.90 Euros, while with Sky Q Platinum it reaches 34.90 Euros. After the first year, however, it passes respectively to 44.20 and 59.20 euros, on the basis of the mechanism explained above.

Sky Q via the internet

For Sky Q via the internet the price list is more restricted, since it is not possible to choose between Sky Q Black or Platinum, and characterized by the total absence of activation costs. Obviously the prices remain blocked for the first 12 months, after which we move on to the classic ones except for new offers. Sky’s proposals are as follows:

– Entertainment Plus: 19.90 Euros per month for the first twelve months instead of 43.39 Euros;

– Sky Football: 33 Euros per month for the first year instead of 43.20 Euros;

– Sky Sports: 33 Euros per month for the first twelve months instead of 43.20 Euros;

– Sky Sport + Football: 48 Euros per month for the first year instead of 58.40 Euros;

– Sky Cinema: 19.90 Euros per month instead of 44.20 Euros per month for the first twelve months.

To subscribe to Sky Q via the internet, a connection is required that can guarantee simultaneous recording of a program and viewing the live broadcast. For this reason, at the time of the request the telephone operator will carry out a speed test.

Sky Q on digital terrestrial

On digital terrestrial, as known, the Cinema package is not available due to the agreements reached between Sky and Mediaset.

It is possible to choose the package “Sky TV Selection”, including Mediaset Premium shows, TV series and channels at a price of 19.90 Euros, with a one-off activation cost of 39 Euros. In this case it is not a promotion, as the price is locked forever.

Different speech for the bundle with one selection of Sky Sport and Sky Calcio, which allows you to follow great sport and Serie A TIM, also in high definition, at a price of 34.90 euros per month for the first twelve months, after which it goes to 44.90 euros. The activation cost is the same and in the bundle we also find the basic Sky TV package.