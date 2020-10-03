Drones have become a security problem in airports, official buildings, and other places. SkyWall keeps them at bay using a net.

They are extremely fast, very maneuverable, quiet, and can carry cargo. And they even act autonomously. Drones are fun and can be bought at any store, but they also pose a new safety concern. Let’s take a look at SkyWall, the terror of drones.

Open Works Engineering is a security company specialized in the manufacture of anti-drone technology for governments and protection companies. Its measures boast very low collateral costs, since no firearms or lasers are used or any other type of projectile that can be dangerous to fire in a place where there are civilians.

Its SkyWall technology catches drones using a network . As we can see in this video, it is highly efficient:

His first design is the SkyWall 100, which is now called the Skywall Patrol . It is a bazooka weighing 12 kilos, so it can be transported by a single person.

An auto-aiming system called SmartScope calculates the speed and trajectory of the drone, indicating the exact moment at which the projectile must fire.

This projectile contains a network that is deployed shortly before reaching the target , covering 8 square meters. It also incorporates countermeasures in case the drone tries to electronically deactivate the projectile. It has a range of up to 200 meters.

All pieces of the projectile remain attached to the net . They do not disperse in the air, so there is no danger of them falling on someone, and they can be launched even in places where there are people. It is also reusable.

The most advanced model is called SkyWall Auto , and it is an automatic cannon (it can also be operated remotely) equipped with artificial intelligence provided by NVIDIA.

These anti-drone weapons have been around for years in airports, prisons, nuclear power plants, and other places. They protected the president of the United States on his visit to Berlin a few months ago.