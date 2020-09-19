Tech News

Sleeping little makes us less positive about the events of daily life

By Brian Adam
Do you suffer from irritability? Do you feel more susceptible to colds and chronic illnesses? According to extensive research, you may simply get little sleep. Lack of sleep, in fact, has a profound effect on the mechanisms of our body.

Even small nocturnal fluctuations in sleep duration can impact how people respond to events in their daily lives“, says psychologist Nancy Sin of the University of British Columbia. The experts, to confirm what has been said, used data from a survey of nearly 2,000 adults between the ages of 33 and 84.

We have found that when a person sleeps less than usual, they don’t get the same boost in positive emotions from their positive events“says Sin. Sleeping longer, on the other hand, does seem even better positive events and protects against the effects of daily stress. The team found that these effects are even greater on those with chronic health problems, such as chronic pain.

“P.For those with chronic health conditions, we found that longer sleep – than usual sleep duration – led to better responses to positive experiences the next day“, continues the psychologist. This is it one of the first studies to examine these impacts of sleep in a natural environment, as opposed to laboratory conditions, and their data could be useful for future investigations for long-term results.

Sleep is very important in all aspects of life … even in the diet! Can’t you do it best? Here are some little tips.

The study results were published in the journal Health Psychology.

