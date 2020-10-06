One of the criticisms that have traditionally been made of Chrome is that which refers to the excessive consumption of resources , especially when we have multiple tabs open . The RAM memory of our equipment flies and it is a problem that Google tries to correct or at least mitigate, with each update it releases for its browser.

With the arrival of Edge with a Chromium engine , we saw how many of the good things that Chrome has were inherited, but problems of the platform have also come. The consumption of RAM , although not so exaggerated, it is remarkable in Edge, a reason why Microsoft has devised a system that reduces the impact on our team when using different tabs simultaneously.

Sleeping eyelashes

One problem, that of excessive resource consumption, which will be solved in the next Microsoft Edge update and which can already be tested in the versions within the development channels , more specifically in the Canary Channel version.

To avoid excessive consumption, Edge will automatically “freeze” those tabs that we are not using and will put them in a kind of hibernation or sleep mode with a function called “Sleeping Tabs” . It is an evolution of the “freeze tabs” function that Google has already introduced in Chrome.

This benefit is available for Edge on Windows 10 or macOS and helps reduce RAM usage . A feature will automatically put inactive background tabs to sleep to save resources. When you visit that tab again, just by clicking on it again, it will be active again.

In addition, they have pointed out something fundamental and that is that the system will study what activity is being carried out in each tab so that if audio or video is played in the background, the browser will not freeze or suspend said tab.

Steps to follow

We must have downloaded and installed the latest version of Edge within the Canary Channel . Now we are going to use the well-known “flags” menu to access experimental functions. Just go to Edge and in the address bar write “edge: // flags” .

Once inside, in the search box that opens at the top we write “Sleeping” to save searching time. We will see that one of the options that appears is “Sleeping Tabs” . We just have to mark the option in “Enabled” , since it is disabled by default.

We must also check the option “Sleeping Tabs use observed site characteristics heuristics” , which is what determines that Edge does not close certain tabs in which certain activity is observed, such as the background playback of video or audio or access to networks social.

Along with these two options there is another called “Enable immediate timeout for Sleeping Tabs” that what it does is ignore any waiting time and puts the tabs to sleep immediately. With the options we want checked, we only have to restart Edge.

Once restarted and with the option “Sleeping Tabs” enabled, we just have to go to the “Settings” of Edge and in the left sidebar, inside “System” , look at the “Save resources” section and mark the waiting time that it must pass before the tabs become inactive. We can choose periods of 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 3 hours and 6 hours.

Furthermore, we can create a kind of white list with sites and web pages that we do not want to be affected by this limitation.

Sleeping Tabs can already be tested within the Canary Channel and hopefully it won’t take too long to reach the stable version of Edge .