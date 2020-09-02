The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show that the number of patients in the country’s hospitals with Covid-19 has risen slightly.

Covid-19 currently has 40 people in hospitals, up from 35 yesterday. Six of the patients are in an intensive care unit.

Another 95 people with symptoms of the disease are also in various hospitals. Fifteen of them are in an intensive care unit.

It was announced yesterday evening that there are an additional 217 cases of the disease in the country, the highest daily number since May.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Rónán Glynn, said that while this is a large amount, the average is still 115 cases a day.