Slimbook becomes a victim of the success of the AMD Ryzen 4000: they run out of stock due to the demand of large manufacturers

Less than a month ago Slimbook launched its striking new 15 and 15.6-inch KDE Slimbooks. These laptops stood out for having the powerful AMD Ryzen 4800H and for being based on the Linux KDE Neon operating system, but a few days later bad news arrived: the company could not continue to meet the enormous demand generated by this equipment.

The problem is precisely in the success of the AMD Ryzen 4000, a family of processors that more and more manufacturers have begun to integrate into their computers and that has caused these Slimbook computers basically “die of success”. The production of the next months, they explain, is reserved for the “big brands”, and they are left without CPUs with which to assemble these equipment. In EuroXlivewe have been able to speak with Alejandro López, from Slimbook, who has given us more information about the situation.

Launching a laptop with Linux and AMD is not easy

In the announcement that those responsible for Slimbook published a few days ago they highlighted how to launch the KDE Slimbook and the ProX had been an effort of months.

When talking to Alejandro López, CEO of Slimbook (@SlimbookEs), this explained to us how that product had not been able to launch before. They actually tried working on a team with one of the AMD Ryzen 3000s, but there was a noticeable problem in supporting this Linux kernel processor.

There was no support for temperature monitoring, which had a fatal effect: laptops without such support had a battery life that it was about half on Linux of what it was when used with Windows.

That ended up being solved months later with new versions of the Linux kernel, but by then there was little left for the launch of the new Ryzen 4000.

In Slimbook they preferred to wait and work directly with these mics, but new problems arose: although the CPU worked perfectly, the same did not happen with the GPUs of these mikes (Vega 7, Vega 8), which again were burdened by lack of support in the Linux kernel.

The patches reached kernel 5.6, but their integration into the distributions took a little longer than expected, which made the whole process in the end plagued with obstacles. Despite all this, Slimbook managed to launch these laptops in late July 2020, and the answer was clear: the first available equipment sold quickly.

Everything was looking very good for a manufacturer that precisely intended to grow significantly with these new products, but after a few days the manufacturers with whom Slimbook works gave him the bad news. They could not satisfy the demand or the order as expected because AMD could not fulfill all orders and focused first on the big manufacturers.

AMD’s success has negative effects

The situation is sad for Slimbook and its users. The announcement of the launch of this new equipment was unique for this manufacturer, who proposed with these equipment a very attractive proposal for price and performance.

As noted from Slimbook, the first batch of computers offered to customers had been sold out and are already being shipped or have already been shipped. “We had been waiting for more than a year to be able to release a model with AMD that would present quality in Linux, and it has been enormously sad and disappointing to learn that AMD is not going to be able to meet the demand of our customers“.

The problem has been derived from the success of these processors, which have shown both in analysis in Engadget and in many other independent analyzes and various teams that their performance is notably superior to similar proposals with Intel CPUs. This has generated the interest of the large manufacturers, which in turn has resulted in the growing demand for some processors that TSMC manufactures for AMD.

However, they explained on the official Slimbook blog, TSMC has other chips, “and that is why AMD cannot request such a large increase in production; TSMC has other large clients and production planned in advance. ”

Delays and price increases that the customer ends up paying

This situation has made Slimbook a victim of the success of AMD and its Ryzen 4000. The company explains that they will receive a new batch of processors in September and that will make some pre-orders delay a week that will be added to the 4-5 that they had already shown in early August in the purchase process.

This enormous demand will have another unwanted effect: “the factory that prepares the order for the beginning of September the price has already gone up, and we are going to reflect this only in new orders “.

When these computers were announced, the 14-inch KDE Slimbook cost 899 euros, but now they start at 949 euros. The rise is also noticeable in the 15.6-inch model that goes from those 929.90 euros to the current 999 euros.

In Slimbook they have indicated that “all this is beyond our control” and they apologize for a situation that shows how well AMD is doing and the success of their processors (both Lenovo and Huawei have recently announced equipment based on these microphones ), but also ends up hurting manufacturers and fitters with less muscle.

When asking Alejandro López about the short-term situation, he indicated that they expected to have new units “in November or December”, but this situation may soon improve: the growing demand has made AMD itself try to increase the rate of production. In fact, at EuroXlivewe have contacted AMD, whose managers indicate the following:

At AMD they have not given details about the type of increase in production, and now It only remains to wait for the situation to be solved in the short term and Slimbook and the rest of affected manufacturers and of course, users, can again access their products.