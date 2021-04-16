Smart and connected to mobile: this is the Xiaomi microscope for your children

- Advertisement -

Microscopes have always been one of those gifts that children have received without knowing too much what practical use it could be given, since, at least the subscriber, never had the opportunity to do class work using one of these devices . It wasn’t a tool for homework assignments. Fortunately, it is with the new generations that the idea of ​​education focused on competencies is being put into practice and some centers do use them periodically.

Xiaomi microscope. Xiaomi

So if any of your children have jobs to do, or their passion for science goes beyond the usual, Xiaomi has launched a curious microscope on the market that has two characteristics that make it perfect for these times: it is smart and connected, so we can use it in combination with a mobile phone or tablet, to achieve extraordinary results.

On Youpin already at a knockdown price

This microscope has a very fun design, in white and made of plastic that barely weighs 100 grams and can be used anywhere since it has a battery to save us cables. Thanks to its wireless connectivity, wifi, it will be possible to link it to a mobile or tablet so that your screens act as amplifiers of the image you capture through your high definition cameras.

Xiaomi microscope connected to the mobile. Xiaomi

In this way, the user can see in real time, on the screen of a tablet (which is larger), every little detail of that material that has been placed under the microscope’s magnifying glass. In this way, you don’t have to be looking through a small viewer without the possibility of accessing the details. of what we are observing. And is that thanks to this ability to connect with mobile devices, we can store all work sessions and see them again at any time. Whenever we want.

The battery of this microscope is 2,700 mAh., Which allows you to be on uninterruptedly for 10 hours. It has a connector for USB-C chargers and if you want to do with it, you have it available right now through the Chinese crowdfunding platform, Youpin, at one of those prices that are real balance: 26 euros to change in promotion offer. If you also want it with the pack called “analysis”, then it will go up to 51 euros.

