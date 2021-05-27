Smart machines capable of creating smart machines

Although the title seems the summary of an apocalyptic movie, we are talking about a technology that is more and more mature, of Artificial Intelligence that does not need human intervention to learn and create other intelligent machines.

The article is published on technologyreview.com, where they have spoken with Rui Wang, Artificial Intelligence Researcher at Uber, to show what is happening in the sector.

He has a program called POET, Paired Open-Ended Trailblazer, a software that he helped develop and that can be defined as a training dojo for virtual bots. At the moment it is only an Artificial Intelligence that creates landscapes with holes in the ground and dolls that try to avoid obstacles, learning to do better each time it runs the program, without anyone having to say anything to it. Bots improve through trial and error.

In this 2019 video you can see how the game works:

Wang has a former colleague, Jeff Clune, who has been working on the idea for years. He now works at the University of British Columbia and OpenAI, where he is supported by one of the best artificial intelligence laboratories in the world. He believes that using AI to make AI could be an important step towards reaching general artificial intelligence (AGI), machines that can outperform humans, and the possibility of discovering different types of intelligence – non-human intelligence that can find solutions in ways unexpected.

He exemplifies the latter with a recent case:

[…] created bots in 2018 that learned to play hide and seek in a virtual environment. These AIs started with simple goals and simple tools to achieve them: one pair had to find the other, who could hide behind moving obstacles. However, when these robots were allowed to learn, they soon found ways to take advantage of their environment in ways the researchers hadn’t anticipated. They exploited flaws in the simulated physics of their virtual world to jump and even go through walls.

That is, AI could come up with technical solutions that humans would not think about for themselves, inventing new ways of ‘thinking, new algorithms or neural networks, or even abandoning neural networks altogether.

For decades, artificial intelligence researchers have tried to build algorithms to mimic human intelligence, but the real breakthrough may come from building algorithms that try to mimic the overt problem solving of evolution and sitting back and watching what comes up.

For Clune, creating a super smart machine means building a system that invents its own challenges, solves them, and then invents new ones.

They comment in the article that for Jane Wang, a researcher at DeepMind in London, the best way to make AI more flexible is to get it to learn that trait on its own, an AI that not only learns specific tasks, but also learns to learn those tasks so that you can adapt to new situations.

After commenting on some efforts being made in this sector, he concludes with a phrase that may be a bit scary:

If AI starts to generate intelligence on its own, there is no guarantee that it will be human-like. Instead of humans teaching machines to think like humans, machines could teach humans new ways of thinking.

Either that, or we return to the subject of the movies …