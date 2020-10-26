Latest newsTop Stories

Smartphone app that estimates stroke in just 4 minutes

By Brian Adam
0
18
Experts at the University of Pennsylvania have created an app based on actual patient data that has estimated strokes with 79% accuracy by hearing words and looking at faces. Photo: University of Pennsylvania
Smartphone App That Estimates Stroke In Just 4 Minutes

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

The dream of every sleepyhead: Xiaomi presents the smart bed that is controlled by voice

Brian Adam - 0
It is logical to think that if the technological revolution that we are experiencing has been able to reach a light bulb, or...
Read more
Apps

SwiftKey will allow Android clipboard synchronization with Windows 10, already in testing

Brian Adam - 0
Android and Windows mobiles will be more united with the new function that Microsoft prepares for its SwiftKey keyboard: said keyboard is...
Read more
Gaming

GeForce Now: gaming in the clouds according to NVIDIA

Brian Adam - 0
GeForce Now is the cloud gaming service proposed by NVIDIA that focuses on quality and power. Let's analyze it together in our special. The...
Read more
Game Reviews

Disc Room Review: Step aside, Super Meat Boy!

Brian Adam - 0
The authors of Minit are back in the limelight with a puzzle game with frenzied action, all reflections, timing and rotating blades. Guarantees...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Experts at the University of Pennsylvania have created an app based on actual patient data that has estimated strokes with 79% accuracy by hearing words and looking at faces. Photo: University of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania: Often people are unaware of the dangers of stroke and by the time they get to the hospital it is too late. In this context, the American expert has created a machine learning app that can assess the condition from the voice and video of the victim.

Even after arrival at the hospital, it is important to see a neurologist to assess the severity and severity of the stroke. The app was jointly developed by Pennsylvania State University and Houston Methodist Hospital. To prepare for this, the voices and videos of the first 80 or so stroke patients have been recorded and added to a database. Stroke patients have difficulty speaking while the facial muscles become stiff and they do not remain normal.

The data was then passed through machine learning and the algorithm was trained. When tested on stroke patients, it predicted the severity of stroke with 79% accuracy, which was confirmed by various tests. The app is claimed to work just like an emergency room diagnostics. Most importantly, the app can detect paralysis in just four minutes.

Professor Sharon Huang, who is doing research on it, says that this is the first work that can diagnose stroke in an emergency. Facial data and voice are very helpful in this regard and in this way patients sitting at home can assess their condition even from a distance. In that sense, the app is medically important.

Related Articles

Top Stories

The German set a world record by making 516 body changes

Brian Adam - 0
Colon Germany: Everyone has a passion for fame and a German has crossed all boundaries for it. He has undergone over 500 physical...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Smart Threat Defense: How AI Helps Businesses

Abraham - 0
Companies should not be alone. In a world that is moving towards full digitization, in a country where many still raise their eyebrows when talking...
Read more
Top Stories

In Egypt, a female beggar turned out to own 3 million pounds and 5 buildings

Brian Adam - 0
Egyptian police have arrested a 57-year-old beggar who has 3 million Egyptian pounds in his bank account and owns five residential buildings in different...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©