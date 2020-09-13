Smartphone, how many leaks! IPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 8T Pro and Mate 40 are leaking

The world of smartphones is particularly sensitive to leaks. On the other hand, the production of such a device requires the “passage” of the test units, which end up in the hands of many people. Over the last few years we have seen a real “boom” of leaks, so much so that leakers have now become “celebrities”.

Let’s think, for example, of Evan Blass (Evleaks), who recently unveiled new details on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, now known by most fans of the world of mobile devices. If you want deepen the topic, we advise you to consult our interview with Ishan Agarwal, one of the most famous leakers in the world in the smartphone field.

In any case, we are in a period in which it is very difficult to keep “secrets” for smartphone manufacturers. It is therefore not surprising that, only this morning, leaks concerning iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 8T Pro and Huawei Mate 40, in addition to the aforementioned OnePlus devices. In short, there are quite a few models at stake. Let us therefore try to make a sort of “summary” about this chaos of information.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Starting from the iPhone 12, the announcement of the Apple event on September 15, 2020, which may not see the presentation of the new smartphones, has multiplied rumors and leaks. The most recent of the latter concerns gods render related to iPhone 12 Pro published on Twitter by apple_idesigner. The latter seem to be in line with the latest rumors. You can see the images at the bottom of the news.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Turning to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), the smartphone was leaked in some alleged renderings published on Slashleaks. The latter portray a device in red color without curved edges. The front display has a hole for the camera positioned in the top center, while on the back there is a photo module with three sensors. This model has been rumored for some time now, as you can see in this news published in August 2020. Find the renderings at the bottom of the news.

OnePlus 8T Pro

As for, however, OnePlus 8T Pro, some alleged live photos have surfaced online, which appear to show an “all-screen” display. There could therefore be a pop-up camera, but the sources say that we will hardly see an in-display sensor like the one mounted by ZTE Axon 20 5G. Among other things, just to make you understand, in case you have not understood, how many leaks are leaked daily on the smartphone side, the latter device has recently shown itself in a live photo. Obviously, you will find all the images of the case at the bottom of the news.

For the rest, according to what was reported by Gizchina, further details have also emerged regarding the alleged data sheet of OnePlus 8T Pro. More precisely, it seems that the device has a 6.78-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory and a quad 48MP + 48MP + 16MP + 5MP camera .

Huawei Mate 40

Finally, the latest smartphone involved in the leaks that made the news this morning is Huawei Mate 40. In particular, according to leaker Digital Station, this range of smartphones could support charging up to 66W. In short, it seems that fans of the world of mobile devices cannot complain: several interesting models are coming soon.