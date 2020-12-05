Smartphone in winter: properly protect your mobile phone from the cold

In winter, the cell phone or smartphone is exposed to particular stress. We show you how to protect your cell phone and especially the battery in cold and wet conditions.

In winter, your smartphone is often exposed to extreme weather conditions. With our tips, you can protect it properly against cold and wet.

Freezing temperatures, snow and ice: the cold winter months pose very special challenges for cell phones and smartphones. For the iPhone 11 Pro, for example, Apple recommends operating temperatures of at least 0 degrees Celsius. From November to March we often have minus degrees in Germany.

And it’s not just the cold. Large temperature changes in particular can damage the mobile phone. And moisture lurks everywhere in winter. The following tips will help you get your smartphone safely through cold, ice and snow.

Tip 1: wear close to your body

To prevent the mobile phone from cooling down too much, wear it as close to your body as possible. So it’s best to put it in the inside pocket of a warm jacket. It can cool down quickly in the outer pocket.

In normal cases, the cell phones and smartphones also survive significantly lower temperatures than the manufacturers indicate. The iPhone 11 Pro mentioned above doesn’t give up the ghost at 0 degrees Celsius. At least the storage temperature is up to -20 degrees Celsius.

Tip 2: Avoid large temperature differences

Do not expose your cell phone to large differences in temperature. This is because condensation can form in the housing, which can damage the mobile phone. So it’s best to leave your smartphone in your pocket for a while when you come back from the cold into the warm.

Tip 3: switch off when the temperature drops

If a large temperature difference cannot be avoided, briefly switch off the mobile phone until it has got used to the new surroundings.

Protecting your smartphone from water: you should consider this The most common cause of a total loss of a smartphone is contact with water. We show you how to protect your cell phone from water damage.

Tip 4: Remove the battery when wet

If the cell phone has gotten wet after all, for example, because it fell into a puddle of ice, quickly remove the battery, if possible, so that the cell phone or smartphone cannot short-circuit.

If the battery is permanently installed, which is the case with most current smartphones, you should at least switch the smartphone off.

Tip 5: dry slowly

Take your time drying. A hair dryer or the high temperatures of a heater can damage the smartphone. Just let it dry in a normally heated room. Give the mobile phone at least one day before you put the battery back in or switch on the smartphone.

Tip 6: Protect from mechanical damage

If you do winter sports, you should also protect your cell phone from damage caused by falls. A protective bag is recommended here, which is also best at keeping out moisture.

Tip 7: a second mobile phone for the cold

If you play it safe and want to perfectly protect your expensive touchscreen smartphone, which is difficult to operate with gloves anyway, you can take an outdoor smartphone with you as a robust second mobile phone in winter . With a second SIM card with the same number, you can even save yourself the need to change SIM cards.