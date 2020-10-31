Latest newsTech NewsAndroidXiaomi

Smartphone market -1%, Xiaomi grows and Apple undermines the podium

By Abraham
© Ansa
© Ansa

© ANSA

The global smartphone market closes the third quarter with better than expected results. According to analysts from Idc and Canalys, deliveries recorded a decline of around 1% on an annual basis, reaching approximately 350 million units, up compared to the previous quarter.

What stands out is the clear growth of Xiaomi, which undermines Apple from the lowest step of the podium. At a geographical level, it drives the strong recovery in India, which is the second largest market in the world for smartphones, together with the good performance in Brazil, Indonesia and Russia. On the other hand, the developed markets of China, Western Europe and North America, which also represent Apple’s main markets, fell.

Looking at companies, Samsung is in the lead, with deliveries up 2% to 80 million units. Second is Huawei with over 51 million smartphones marketed, representing a drop of around 20%. In third place is Xiaomi, with a growth that analysts estimate between 40 and 45%, at 46-47 million units.

Apple slips off the podium. For Idc analysts, the Cupertino company suffered a 10% decline to 41.6 million units, while for Canalys the Apple lost 1% to 43.2 million.

In fifth place stands Vivo, a Chinese company that has just landed in Europe, with over 31 million smartphones delivered and an increase of 4-6 percent. Behind the leading quintet Oppo, Realme and Lenovo.

