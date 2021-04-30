smartphone recognizes whether you are drunk based on your running style!

US researchers have used accelerometers in smartphones to expose drunks.

Researchers of Stanford University have found that the run data of a smartphone revealed that a man drunk is. In 90 percent of the cases, the accelerometer was able to predict an increased blood alcohol level.

Smartphones are used to optimize all areas of life

The smartphone is a constant companion in the everyday life of a modern person. The small devices can do more and more and are equipped with more and more apps and technology. WLAN, GPS, pedometer, NFC and much more can be found in modern smartphones. Many people use the cell phone to increase their efficiency. This happens both in the professional as well as in the private area. Steps, distance, heart rate and speed are measured in order to optimize your own health. Researchers at Stanford University in California have now tested a somewhat curious thing. The researchers wanted to find out if you couldcan use data from a smartphone to read whether a person is drunk. The answer is: Yes, you can!

Accelerometer as an alcohol oracle

This could be a useful safety measure, but it is dangerous.

To do this, the researchers took a closer look at the accelerometer built into most smartphones . Based on the speed and, above all, the constancy of running , the scientists were able to tell whether a person is drunk or not. In 90 percent of the cases , the scientists were able to draw the correct conclusions based on the running data .

7 hours of vodka cocktail and 20 steps

For the experiment, 22 volunteers were used, who had to drink a cocktail with vodka every hour. The participants also had to blow in an alcohol and walk a few steps every hour. First 10 steps forward, then turn around and then 10 steps back. The experiment ran for a total of seven hours . A smartphone was attached to the lower back of each participant while they ran. As drunk were those who have a blood alcohol level of 0.8 have been exceeded.

Security system or dangerous development?

With this number of participants and the somewhat vague parameters, the results of this experiment are not really meaningful, but further research will certainly follow in this area. There are already cars that have a safety system against drunk people, and this could soon be more common on smartphones. However, it is also critical to question whether it is good that the data of a smartphone tell when people are drunk. Finally, this information could also be used by third parties.