Smartphone sales grow 24%, with big changes in the ranking of manufacturers

Despite the severe blow that the pandemic caused to all markets, the first months of confinement and teleworking were a strong boost for the sales of computers and laptops, and now, with the return to normality closer and closer, it seems that the global smartphone industry will be the next to recover.

According to the latest data shared by research firm Strategy Analytics, global shipments and sales of smartphones have managed to reach 340 million units during the first quarter of this year, a figure that represents a more than healthy increase of 24% year-on-year, representing one of the largest growth in this market since 2015, and a rather impressive jump considering the shortage of chips that is affecting multiple industries.

And it is that in addition to the return to the streets and the resumption of mobility (still somewhat limited), a large part of this demand also goes through the imminent “obsolescence” of thousands of devices, with some users focused on updating to the latest and best phones in the world. market, with 5G smartphone sales identified as key drivers.

However, while it is not surprising that Chinese companies remain at the top of this ranking of manufacturers, maintaining the presence of the five main brands, the positions of each one do not cease to surprise us. Samsung once again stands as the leader in smartphone sales, with more than 77 million units, followed by Apple with 57 million iPhones, followed by Xiaomi and its 49 million phones.

So the big surprise comes with the presence of Oppo and Vivo, with a total of 38 and 37 million units distributed respectively, thus leaving Huawei out of photography for the first time in years.

In fact, Chinese manufacturers were the fastest growing providers, around 35% year-on-year, with the most impressive figure for Vivo, which managed to improve its smartphone sales by up to 85% when comparing the first quarters of 2020 and 2021.