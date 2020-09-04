Smartphone with on-screen camera for sale

Latest newsTop Stories

By Brian Adam
The smartphone screen combines five different technologies for adjusting the camera. (Photo: ZTE Mobiles)

Beijing: Chinese technology company ZTE has announced that its new smartphone “ZTE Exxon 20 Five G” will go on sale later this month. In addition to being equipped with FiveG technology, it will also be the first smartphone in the world to have a front camera installed inside the screen.

According to the company, the smartphone screen combines five different technologies to fit the camera, ranging from algorithms to display design.

The on-screen camera will be able to capture images up to 2 megapixels, which can be considered “acceptable” considering the current trends in mobile photography.

It should be noted that many other mobile companies are also working on the technology of installing cameras inside the smartphone screen, but ZTE has taken the lead by offering the first such mobile for sale.

Mobile technology tracking websites have revealed that the “Exxon 20 Five G” smartphone will be available in the market by September 10, 2020, priced between 55,000 to 70,000 Pakistani rupees.

