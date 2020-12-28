Smartwatch Instinct eSports Edition Review: Garmin’s bet

- Advertisement -

Garmin it is a name that needs no introduction. The US company is known and appreciated all over the world for the attention paid to the build quality and usability of its products. Since its foundation, which officially took place in 1989, the company has expanded into multiple sectors that are increasingly “greedy” for high-tech devices. Currently, the market segments presided over by the American giant are those of the automotive and furniture sector, the aeronautical sector, the marine segment and, finally, the outdoors and fitness.

As traditional consumers, of course, we tend to associate the brand above all with products that fall within the scope of the last two frameworks we have just mentioned. This is also thanks to the activity of ambassadors, sponsorships, many partnerships with running events and virtual hubs (such as Run Lab), dedicated to creating a meeting point for communities with the same interests. The wide range of devices wearable in fact, the company aims to meet the needs of the most disparate categories: from Sunday runners to triathletes, from divers to golfers, to cyclists, to trekker or to the less experienced hiker. You can buy Gamin Instinct eSports Edition from GameStopZing at the price of 299.98 euros or on Amazon.it at the price of 296.02 euros.

Garmin’s challenge: conquering the export segment

Now following the sudden rise of eSports, the US giant has wasted no time and has quickly moved to intercept the nascent – and growing – needs of an unprecedented category of athletes and enthusiasts. Garmin has pursued its good intentions starting since last February the first collaboration with an export organization: the X-kom AGO (Polish team active on CS: GO, League of Legends and Fortnite) which can boast of the smartwatch Fenix ​​6. Even in Italy, Garmin has found fertile ground. The collaboration with Pro2Be Esports has allowed the clients of the agency to wear for the first time a product developed and designed specifically to support the activity of gamers, streamers and esports athletes.

As we know, the needs of those who belong to the category of pro gamer (and of those who have the ambition to become one) are more and more approaching those of traditional sportsmen, despite the still strong social stigma regarding everything that revolves around the world of gaming.

At high levels, however, the game transcends pure fun, transforming itself into something that loses the trappings of a simply recreational activity. As happens in any self-respecting competition, therefore, even in the export to beat the others you need training (body and mind) and a lot of dedication. In this sense, Garmin’s new sportwatch is intended as a valid support for the ambitious gamers of today and tomorrow.

Top of the range, with an eye to pro gamers

Garmin, therefore, officially dived into export, probing its potential. The very intelligent approach was “conservative“, that is, aimed at not risking more than necessary, at least for the moment.Instinct Esports Edition it is nothing more than an evolution of the Instinct line, already widely known by those who practice outdoor physical activity on land and at sea. In short, the most complete and resistant devices of the US company are part of this range. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Esports Edition offers one incalculable amount of features dedicated both to connectivity with your smartphone – like any self-respecting smartwatch – and to monitoring the physical parameters of the wearer.

There library of activities available, intuitive and easy to navigate, it is very varied. You go from walking to running outside or running on the treadmill; cardio, weight lifting, yoga, and all the custom activities you want to set up. In addition, the watch monitors the heart rate in real time (in the dial, the interval shown is four hours) and has a GPS, of course, for geolocation. Not only that: thanks to the connectivity with the Garmin Connect application it allows you to keep track of weight changes, ofhydration, of the sleep quality and of amount of stress accumulated and the level of “body battery“.

In essence, the parameter translates the energy reserve available during the day into numerical data, the latter obviously created through a weighted measurement that takes into account the quality (and duration) of rest, periods of stress and hourly variations. in heart rate.

If these data are very important from a sporting point of view, as regards competitive gaming they acquire a renewed meaning and allow for a unprecedented approach to psycho-physical activities related to the competitive sector. In addition, they represent a potential pool of valuable information for any coach who is able to process them and translate them into personalized sessions and individual. In short, the Instinct Esports Edition can really be a valuable tool in support of the activity not only of the individual player – who will have greater knowledge and control – but also of the organization that can maximize its performance. For example, visualize stress peaks and being able to superimpose them precisely on the highlights of a match allows players and coaches to know for sure what to focus on and which weak points to smooth out.

Streaming animals

The Instinct Esports Edition goes to add a couple more features dedicated to the overall offer, which is already substantial. First of all, alongside traditional activities, the sportwatch has an unprecedented function that allows the specific monitoring of the export sessions. In this case the activity takes into account the playing time, the heart rate (average and maximum) and the stress level.

L’Connect application it then allows you to analyze the graphs, individually or superimposed, to get a precise idea of ​​how the body reacted during the session. The ones you see reported, for example, refer to a VALORANT tournament in which I participated. As you can see, the high heart rate was often accompanied by a high level of stress in some crucial moments of the match, which I remember perfectly.

The monitoring of the export activity, however, is not “limited” to the purely technical aspect of the performance. Garmin was able to correctly interpret the “modern font“of competitive gaming, thus thinking of a more profiled feature on the entertainment aspect.

We are talking about the STR3AMUP program!, which gives way to the player who wants to create live content, of use an overlay (i.e. a graphic overlay) dedicated to real-time monitoring of the biometric parameters mentioned above. Communication of the clock with the PC takes place via Bluetooth and with the specific STR3AMUP function! enabled on both devices.

This feature is a great tool for the streamer on duty, who can increase the interaction and interest from the public with something different. The possibilities, in this sense, are so many but they all remain in the entertainment field. As for the export business in the strict sense, viewing the parameters can be more of a distraction than an advantage. It is quite another matter, however, if the parameters of the players were only shown to the public at live events, a bit like it already happens in cycling, F1 or MotoGP.

The specifications of the Garmin Instinct eSports Edition

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition, as regards the purely constructive profile, is one sportwatch designed to withstand the most disparate stresses. The ring nut is resistant, solid, as well as the shock and the reinforced glass; while the buttons (five in all) are responsive, thanks to precise mechanical feedback. The silicone strap, on the other hand, although comfortable and adaptable to any type of wrist, is perhaps the weakest – indeed, most delicate – element of the entire package. This, however, is an imperfection suffered by other Garmin products; there ratio must be sought in the desire to make the device as light (and less annoying) as possible for those who have to wear it on the wrist during an activity or for a prolonged period of time. Regarding this aspect, for the Instinct Esports Edition (and in general for the watches of the same range) it seems that the work of weight rationalization has achieved its purpose. The device is comfortable to wear and, despite its size, also lighter than other sports watches on the market: just 53 grams.

Finally, as regards the battery life, we were able to appreciate its duration. In simple smartwatch mode, that is, simply receiving notifications and little else, we saw the last notch of the Instinct Esports Edition vanish afterwards fifteen days from charging.

Obviously, when put under pressure – therefore with physical activity and competitive gaming sessions – battery life is reduced, albeit less quickly than we would have expected.