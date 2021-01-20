Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19 days before symptoms appear

- Advertisement -

Watches and other smart gadgets continuously measure users’ heart rates, skin temperature and other physiological markers that could help detect the spread of coronavirus before an individual is diagnosed through physiological pathways.

Devices such as the Apple Watch, or the Garmin and Fitbit smart watches can predict whether an individual is possible positive for COVID-19 even before they are symptomatic or the virus is detectable by testing, according to studies by leading American medical and academic institutions such as Mount Sinai Health System in New York and Stanford University in California. Experts say that “wearable” technology could play a vital role in stemming the pandemic and other communicable diseases.

One of the indicators: subtle changes in the heartbeat

Researchers from Mount Sinai found that the Apple Watch can detect subtle changes in an individual’s heartbeat, which can indicate that an individual has the coronavirus, up to seven days before they feel ill or the infection is detected through tests.

Smartwatches could help detect COVID-19

Specifically, the study looked at a metric called heart rate variability – the variation in time between each heartbeat – which is also a measure of how well a person’s immune system is working.

Individuals infected with COVID-19 experienced less heart rate variability, or, in other words, little variation in time between heartbeats, in contrast to non-infected individuals or COVID-negative tests.

For this study, the researchers tracked nearly 300 Mount Sinai healthcare workers wearing apple watches between April 29 and September 29. Apple for its part did not officially participate, nor did it finance the study, but you are aware of the capabilities of your watches. Tim Cook in September was already promoting the role of the clock in the Mount Sinai studio.

A promising finding with which to fight Covid-19

We will have to be very attentive in the coming months, a collaboration between healthcare institutions and tech companies like Apple, could be a breakthrough in fight against Covid-19.

The data collected by smartwatches could be critical to help control the virus, given that more than half of coronavirus cases are spread by asymptomatic carriers, according to a model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published last week in the United States.