Smoke from California fires covers an area 8 times larger than Italy

Virtually everyone has talked about it: California is on fire, even hiding the Sun because of the sky that has turned orange. The fires are devastating the area by destroying homes, land and animal and human lives.

NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite recently captured images showing the direction of the smoke – blown by the winds – as they change direction on September 6, 2020. The winds brought the black clouds of the fire into the Pacific Ocean. In fact, by 10 September the cloud had traveled over 2,000 kilometers.

In all, the massive black cloud covered the frightening area of ​​2,494,855 square kilometers. To understand the extent of this event, just know that Italy has an area of ​​301,338 square kilometers. So far, 3.1 million acres have been burned this year in California alone. Not only that: Oregon is also battling massive fires, with 805,314 acres burned in the state; in Washington, however, 500,000 acres went up in smoke.

The strong winds blowing from the west have done nothing but fuel the fires across much of the west coast of the United States, allowing them to spread rapidly. The fires consumed more than half a million acres in less than two days. This will be remembered as the worst fire season for a long time whose severity has been worsened by drought, excessive heat and strong winds.

Such events will continue to worsen as climate change worsens.