S’More, the ‘app’ to flirt in which you will meet your suitor with a blurred photo

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The criteria that we have in hand to choose a partner when we decide to enter a dating application are quite limited. There is hardly any information about the other person with whom we want to connect and, if anything, a list of hobbies and things you don’t want to find on the social network. So many times, the only way to like or not is thanks to photography.

But of course, choosing one or the other partner based on their physical appearance is still very superficial if later we discover that we hardly have anything to do with them: we do not like their way of being, nor their beliefs, nor their interests … nothing! So it is time to start over. So, Is it possible to find a partner starting at the end? That is, connecting first on a personal level for later to know exactly what it looks like?

“Anti-shallow” online dating

That is the idea from which the S’More application starts, which is currently available within the US market and which has the particularity that to meet someone we will have to be guided by the description they make and that it will be much more deep, extensive and personal than we can expect from this type of dating apps. And why do we have to choose a partner in this way? Well, because there will be no way to know what it looks like since your photos will be completely blurry.

S’More and his blurry photographs. S’More

The system that the application has devised is that We can only reveal that aspect, both in photographs and in video calls, after a previous period of interaction through in-app chat or video conversations. By way of making contact, to start getting to know each other, which will make it easier for us to see that what cannot be identified at first ends up gradually being seen correctly, when the trust between the two has been based on a prior knowledge of the personality of the other.

According to those responsible, they want to foster “anti-superficial” relationships, away from dating apps that rely exclusively on photos and that, normally, all suitors tend to show that “social network effect” where they appear happy as if their existence were perfect (which is the same). From the app itself, they affirm that the choice is very simple: “Do you want to have a chance meeting on Tinder, or would you rather have a conversation to meet a real person on S’More?”

Precisely, another of the details that S’More boasts is that all contacts are verified so there are no fake profiles of suitors who claim to be who they are not. Although it continues to grow and is obtaining new rounds of financing, it is expected that its plans will include the arrival to new territories soon. We will wait.