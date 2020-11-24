Snapchat launches a tab with videos like TikTok

Snapchat has officially launched a new tab called “Spotlight” so that users can watch short videos in their feed, scrolling the screen vertically in the style of TikTok, a navigation system that it had already been testing a few months ago and is now reality.

Snapchat will pay users over 16 years of age who use Spotlight

Spotlight, which is nothing more than a section that mimics the contents of TikTok or Instagram Reels within Snapchat, is in the lower right corner of the Snapchat screen, represented by a “Play” icon.

In it, you will find content recommended by the Snapchat algorithm and that meet a series of specifications: they must have been recorded vertically, can incorporate sound and be up to 60 seconds long, as well as having used hashtags and all editing tools. of the platform.

The Snapchat algorithm will take into account different variables to choose the most prominent content for each user, depending on the type of content with which they interact the most, the most time they spend … and will also take into account the content that they do not see complete or that passes directly , which will influence negatively.

As time goes by, the algorithm will be refined to show content that really impacts the user. Although the system is similar to the TikTok feed called “For You”, the Chinese app only shows content from public profiles, while Snapchat’s “Spotlight” will show content from users with public and private accounts. Of course, the snaps of the private accounts will not indicate the name of the creator nor will it be possible to comment or send a direct message to the author.

Another important difference is that Snapchat will pay creators whose content – which must comply with the Snapchat Style Guides – is the most prominent every day in Spotlight between now and the end of the year. The company has announced that will allocate a million dollars every day to the creators of these contents that their own algorithm recommends more in the tab.

Spotlight is now available for the Snapchat app on iOS and Android, although only for app users in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France, pending that in the next few days I will reach other nations.

.