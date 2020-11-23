Snapchat launches Spotlight, a tool that will pay you for snaps that go viral

Snap has launched a new tool that will allow you to earn income through the Snapchat platform, its name is Spotligh.

This behaves in a similar way to the stream of videos that is presented to us when we enter TikTok, or when we enter the Reels section of Instagram, that is, one video after another.

However, the highlight here is that “Snapchat will pay users whose Snaps go viral on Spotlight.” He has even pointed out that will allocate more than a million dollars “Per day” to the users of the platform.

What requirements must I meet to quote for Spotlight?

If you are thinking that this new tool applies only to influencers, let me tell you no. You will not have to have thousands of followers to be able to quote here. So what do I need? Being over 16 years old and wrapping in a video, information that you think could go viral. You will need to send that post via DM to the Spotlight team.

The file will then be evaluated by Snap staff. If you meet the company’s requirements, they will contact you, giving you “instructions on how to get the money.”

How many visits must my publication have to be able to quote? So far, the company has not specified that number. He has only emphasized the amount to be distributed. Measure that will be maintained throughout the remainder of the year, and likely to extend for longer.

Profiles and comments will not show in Spotlight

In the Snaps that are released, the profiles of the users who send the publication will not be shown, since the original idea is to get the people who use this platform to awaken their “creative side”.

Similarly, with this measure, Snap seeks to protect the privacy of its users and prevent them from being subjected to public derision. Now, if the creators seek to gain followers, they can authorize the platform so that their profiles are revealed.

Likewise, the comments option will be deactivated, in order to fulfill the same purpose indicated above, to prevent creators from receiving annoying criticism. With this, “there is no way to discuss the content on the Snap itself.” However, if the Snapchatter has his public account, he can receive responses related to the publication via direct messages.

It is clear that social networks have become the refuge of many. That space where we can inform ourselves, learn about a variety of topics, as well as distract ourselves with entertaining content. Now, does Snapchat seek to encourage the creativity of its users with Spotlight or is it a strategy to gain more subscribers?

